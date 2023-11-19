Traveling? Amazon just launched a massive Samsonite sale for Black Friday — save nearly 60%
Whether you've got a fabulous trip planned or you're just starting to dream up your next getaway, one thing's for sure: You need luggage that's durable and suited to your particular travel needs. Right now, Amazon has a massive sale on Samsonite luggage. You can score a two-piece hardside set for only $144, or a sleek, two-piece hardshell case with spinners for only $187 (seriously). Should you desire a set that's scratch-resistant and has 360-degree spinner wheels for your next global shopping spree, Samonsite's got that too — and it's nearly 60% off! Shall we go on? Don't miss the boat on these deals.
Samsonite Centric 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinners, 2-Piece Set$210$480Save $270
Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Luggage with Spinner Wheels, 2-Piece Set$220$337Save $118
Samsonite Omni 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels, 2-Piece Set$144$159Save $16
Samsonite Winfield 3 DLX Hardside Luggage with Spinners, 2-Piece Set$187$213Save $26
If you're going to be cramming souvenirs into your suitcase, you'll want something that can handle them all - along with your clothes. And it’s nearly 60% off! Plus, no matter how heavy it gets, the 360-degree spinner wheels let you roam with ease.
Shoppers love this Samsonite's distinctive design, both for its style and how easy it is to spot at baggage claim! "Love the look and quality," said one. "I have traveled with the smaller luggage piece a few times now, and I love it! Great quality, the perfect size for a carry-on, and is smooth to roll around the airport. The large one is great because it has so much room and also good quality. The color is what you see in the picture. Highly recommended."
This set is Brushed Anthracite, but it's also available in 20 other fabulous colors to take around the globe.
Save an unbelievable $118 on this expandable two-piece set that over 15,000 five-star shoppers have dubbed "Awesome." "I can't say enough good things about this line from Samsonite!" said this jet-setter. "Since purchasing them a year ago to replace my older luggage I've taken them all over Brazil, all over Argentina, Singapore a dozen times, Bangkok at least once a month for the last two years, Ho Chi Min, all over Cambodia, and of course on trips around the U.S." Whew!
Tired of plain, boring luggage? Upgrade to this first-class duo. And don't fret about your gorgeous new suitcase getting dinged up — shoppers confirm that it holds up well even through international travel. A true win for the price.
"I expected some damage after checking the luggage for travel outside the U.S." this five-star reviewer shared. "I have traveled extensively over the years and I try to avoid checking my bags because of damage/loss. These bags traveled extremely well. I am happy to recommend them."
You'll be up for anything with this bestselling set, so say goodbye to your beat-up luggage and hello to these new suitcases that are ready to roll.
Over 2,500 Amazon shoppers gave the luggage set a five-star rating. "Love it" raved a five-star fan."Zippers work great, wheels are robust and turn smoothly, the additional strapping to secure clothes inside is an added bonus. Durable Samsonites are the best. My last one flew 100,000 miles with me over three years before the handle finally gave way."
Another happy traveler wrote: "I bought the Samsonite Winfield 3 DLX Hardside Luggage for work travel. I have been using this suitcase every other week for the last two years and it still operates as well as it did on the first day. I am especially a fan of the middle flap to be able to make either side the secured side."
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
