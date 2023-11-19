Traveling? Amazon just launched a massive Samsonite sale for Black Friday — save nearly 60%

Ready to take on the world? Then you need luggage that can be dependable, good-looking and affordable! (Amazon)

Whether you've got a fabulous trip planned or you're just starting to dream up your next getaway, one thing's for sure: You need luggage that's durable and suited to your particular travel needs. Right now, Amazon has a massive sale on Samsonite luggage. You can score a two-piece hardside set for only $144, or a sleek, two-piece hardshell case with spinners for only $187 (seriously). Should you desire a set that's scratch-resistant and has 360-degree spinner wheels for your next global shopping spree, Samonsite's got that too — and it's nearly 60% off! Shall we go on? Don't miss the boat on these deals.

Shoppers love this Samsonite's distinctive design, both for its style and how easy it is to spot at baggage claim! "Love the look and quality," said one. "I have traveled with the smaller luggage piece a few times now, and I love it! Great quality, the perfect size for a carry-on, and is smooth to roll around the airport. The large one is great because it has so much room and also good quality. The color is what you see in the picture. Highly recommended."

Save an unbelievable $118 on this expandable two-piece set that over 15,000 five-star shoppers have dubbed "Awesome." "I can't say enough good things about this line from Samsonite!" said this jet-setter. "Since purchasing them a year ago to replace my older luggage I've taken them all over Brazil, all over Argentina, Singapore a dozen times, Bangkok at least once a month for the last two years, Ho Chi Min, all over Cambodia, and of course on trips around the U.S." Whew!

"I expected some damage after checking the luggage for travel outside the U.S." this five-star reviewer shared. "I have traveled extensively over the years and I try to avoid checking my bags because of damage/loss. These bags traveled extremely well. I am happy to recommend them."

Over 2,500 Amazon shoppers gave the luggage set a five-star rating. "Love it" raved a five-star fan."Zippers work great, wheels are robust and turn smoothly, the additional strapping to secure clothes inside is an added bonus. Durable Samsonites are the best. My last one flew 100,000 miles with me over three years before the handle finally gave way."

Another happy traveler wrote: "I bought the Samsonite Winfield 3 DLX Hardside Luggage for work travel. I have been using this suitcase every other week for the last two years and it still operates as well as it did on the first day. I am especially a fan of the middle flap to be able to make either side the secured side."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Your Black Friday Shopping Guide: See all of Yahoo’s Black Friday coverage, here. Follow Engadget for Black Friday tech deals. Learn about Black Friday trends on In The Know. Hear from Autoblog’s experts on the best Black Friday deals for your car, garage, and home, and find Black Friday sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.

How we find and select deals: Our deal-hunting team of award-winning writers and editors are seasoned experts in their fields (tech, style, home, beauty), many with 20+ years of experience. This team works diligently to bring you the best sales, deals and, price drops. Our unbiased experts maintain strict editorial integrity: We only bring you deals that we believe will save you money. Here’s more on how we select deals for our Black Friday and Cyber Monday coverage.

Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:

Auto

Suuson Car Phone Mount $12 $17 Save $5 with coupon See at Amazon

ThisWorx Car Vacuum $20 $40 Save $20 See at Amazon

VacLife Tire Inflator $22 $46 Save $24 with Prime and coupon See at Amazon

DBPower Portable Car Jump Starter $51 $90 Save $39 with coupon See at Amazon

Nexpow Car Jump Starter $59 $100 Save $40 See at Amazon

Nexpow Car Jump Starter $48 $90 Save $42 See at Amazon

Vacuums

Inse Cordless Vacuum $130 See at Amazon

Shark Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum $160 $220 Save $60 See at Amazon

Zcwa Robot Vacuum and Mop $180 $770 Save $590 See at Amazon

Hoover MAXLife Elite Swivel Vacuum $120 $150 Save $30 See at Amazon

Mamnv Robot Vacuum and Mop $179 $700 Save $521 See at Amazon

Yeedi Robot Vacuum $120 $300 Save $180 with coupon See at Amazon

iRobot Roomba i5 Robot Vacuum & Mop $289 $350 Save $61 See at Amazon

Black & Decker Dustbuster AdvancedClean Cordless Handheld Vacuum $59 See at Amazon

Kitchen

Keurig K-Compact Coffee Maker $50 $100 Save $50 See at Amazon

Etekcity Food Scale $11 $14 Save $3 with coupon See at Amazon

Brita Water Filter Pitcher $20 $24 Save $4 See at Amazon

McCook 15-Piece Knife Set $53 $130 Save $77 with coupon See at Amazon

Carote Pots and Pans Set $80 $150 Save $70 with coupon See at Amazon

Ninja DualBrew Pro Coffee Maker $180 $230 Save $50 See at Amazon

Home

FiPlus PowerGrip T9 Grabber Tool $10 $20 Save $10 See at Amazon

Cozsinoor Bed Pillows, Set of 2 $34 $50 Save $16 with coupon See at Amazon

LuxClub Sheet Set, Queen $31 $57 Save $26 with coupon See at Amazon

GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater $27 $60 Save $33 with coupon See at Amazon

Morento Air Purifier $90 $200 Save $110 with coupon See at Amazon

Mattitude Kitchen Mat, 2-Pack $20 $43 Save $23 with coupon See at Amazon

Gonaap Fuzzy Faux Fur Throw Blanket $16 $40 Save $24 with coupon See at Amazon

Swtroom Electric Spin Scrubber $80 See at Amazon

Rak Magnetic Wristband $11 $24 Save $13 See at Amazon