I traveled to 18 countries for only $7,500 — by sleeping in caves

A man spent just £6k [$7,471 USD] traveling to 18 countries — keeping costs down by sleeping in caves.

Robert Michelsen, 21, solo travelled around Europe and visited countries including Portugal, Serbia, Croatia and Poland over the course of eight months.

He wanted to see the world without “money stopping” him.

Robert was frugal with his cash – rarely going to restaurants and instead eating raw eggs and carrots.

Robert said he was determined to see the world, and would not let money stop him. Robert Michelsen / SWNS

He slept in caves, on beaches and in cheap hostels along the way.

Despite having a run in with wolves and nearly being robbed, Robert said he wouldn’t have done it any other way.

Robert, who works in sales, from Bergen, Norway, said: “I eat a lot of raw eggs and carrots.”

“I was sleeping in caves and on the beach.”

Robert relied on sleeping in caves and on beaches around Europe. Robert Michelsen / SWNS

“Discomfort is the price you pay for freedom.”

“I want to see the world and don’t think money should stop me.”

“It made me rely on the skills I have been learning since I was young.”

“I wouldn’t have done it another way.”

Robert has always loved traveling and began his solo-travel adventure in February 2023 – staying at a farm for free in Azores, a group of islands in a region in Portugal.

For his first month of travel, he only slept on beaches. Robert Michelsen / SWNS

He milked the cows every morning for a month in exchange for a place to stay and a plate of food.

Robert continued to travel around the islands – even going to the beach and staying in a tent for a week.

He said: “I wanted to learn as much as possible about farm life.”

“I didn’t use any money in the first month.”

“I went to the beach and put up a tent. I found an excluded spot and built a campsite.”

Robert and his brother were circled by a pack of wolves while camping in Italy. Robert Michelsen / SWNS

After two months island hopping, Robert travelled to Lisbon, Portugal – where he stayed in a cheap hostel for around £17 [$21 USD] -a-night.

He took a day trip to Sintra and even snuck into Pena palace as he didn’t want to pay the high entry cost.

Robert said: “I worked out a way to sneak in.”

He then travelled down to the Algarve – again sleeping in caves he found on the beach.

Robert continued to travel around Europe – staying in hostels when he was in the cities and camping when he was in more remote locations.

He met up with his brothers and friends along the way – occasionally staying in cheap villas with them.

While camping in Portofino, Italy with his brother they were scared by a pack of wolves.

Robert said: “Wolves were circling around our tent.

“I took a break from camping and started checking into hostels.”

Robert managed to keep his costs incredibly low, while hopping around Europe. Robert Michelsen / SWNS

Some of Robert’s favourite places to visit were Rome and Serbia.

He travelled to 13 countries in just six months – returning to Norway in August 2023.

Robert estimates he spent just £4,273 [$5,320 USD] on flights, accommodation, food and activities.

After four months saving up at home, he headed to Budapest for New Year’s Eve before visiting Slovakia, Austria, Morocco and England.

Robert had more money to spend on hostels and food this time round but still only spent £1,700 [$2,116 USD] on his travels.

Robert said that his journey gave him a new perspective on life. Robert Michelsen / SWNS

He said: “A lot of people travel to a resort or a hotel and then go to the beach and sunbathe.

“There is so much more a city has to offer.

“You never really see the true side that way. They pay to stay ignorant.”

“I’ve learnt a lot of different perspectives of life.”

Countries Robert visited on his first trip –

Azores

Portugal

Spain

France

Monaco

Italy

Vaticans

San Marino

Croatia

Montenegro

Poland

Bulgaria

Serbia

Countries he visited on his second trip –

Hungary

Slovakia

Austria

Morocco

England (London)