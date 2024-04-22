Travel Channel shows Palm Beach County is a pets’ paradise

We know that South Floridians love to bring their dogs to the supermarket, the beach and out to eat. But did you know we live in a “Pets’ Paradise”?

We do, according to “Pets in Paradise,” a show that will appear on the Travel Channel on Tuesday, April 23, and Thursday, April 25, as part of a marketing program sponsored by the Palm Beach County Tourist Development Council. The half-hour show explores dog parks, beaches, hotels, restaurants and attractions in Palm Beach County and offers insight from a veterinarian who details how to travel with a happy dog.

The show targets travelers but also locals who can learn that their pets will be welcome at more places than they might realize. Several tourists interviewed explained how they visited South Florida to escape northern winters and were thrilled their dogs could run freely in local dog parks and beaches.

The hosts of “Pets in Paradise” visit Juno Beach’s dog-friendly beach, the Palm Beach Lake Trail, West Palm Beach’s farmers market, Palm Beach International Airport, Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach, West Boca’s Canine Cove, as well as restaurants and hotels that welcome pets with bowls of water and treats. Delray Beach veterinarian Jesus Aramendi offers tips on how to travel in cars and on planes with dogs in tow.

“There were so many more pet-friendly places than we anticipated,” said Paul Waide, a vice president at Apex Productions, the Riviera Beach-based company that produced the episode. “All these places welcomed us with open arms.”

If the episode gets lots of views, Waide said Apex hopes to find sponsors who will help produce shows in other pet-friendly destinations across the country.

“Pets in Paradise” will air on the Travel Channel at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, and Thursday, April 25.

Michelle Hillery, Palm Beach County’s film commissioner, said “Pets in Paradise” will later air on several South Florida outlets, including thepalmbeaches.tv, which showcases county destinations, and on streaming services run by local hotels, the Palm Beach County Convention Center and Palm Beach International Airport.

Go to petsinparadise.org.