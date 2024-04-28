Tranquility and Natural Scenery Driving Force Behind Remarkable Enclave of New Luxury Olathe Homes

There’s a peacefulness and contentment that only nature can inspire. Within the secluded acres of heavily wooded and rolling terrain just west of K-7 on 119th St., a rare opportunity awaits the prospective homeowners of Timberstone Ridge, one of Olathe’s newest luxury new home communities.

The homes within Timberstone Ridge are built on estate-sized lots averaging over ¾-acre to create a private, nature friendly environment. For prospective buyers, that means a chance to build their custom dream home on a truly unique homesite surrounded by natural beauty.

“Timberstone Ridge offers a different approach to residential development and building,” said Dennis Patterson, who markets the community for Prime Development Land Company. “Rather than nature as a hastily landscaped afterthought, it’s instead the driving force behind this exceptional community’s planning and construction.”

Just 36 homesites have been carefully carved out of the heavily wooded Olathe terrain, creating a secluded retreat that celebrates the full bounty of this distinctive property. In keeping with a commitment to land conservation and creative design, the developer has created buffer zones throughout Timberstone Ridge to preserve the natural vegetation, while giving homeowners incredible views of untouched terrain.

The central focus on nature doesn’t end with the community’s homesites. A team of Kansas City’s finest custom builders have built several award-winning homes within the community including a beautiful Reverse 1-1/2 story home on a heavily wooded lot, currently being built by Crestwood Custom Homes. This custom home is loaded with designer touches including an oversized prep kitchen, spa inspired master suite, and vaulted ceilings throughout. Guests will also enjoy the outdoor entertaining areas that are offered on multiple levels.

An 11-acre private park serves as one of the community’s focal points with a paved trail that winds throughout dense woods offering views of wildlife and greenspace all along the way. The trail leads to the community’s cabana complex that includes additional outdoor seating and opportunities for community gatherings.

Outside the tranquil boundaries of the community awaits an intriguing contrast. Nestled in the heart of the K-7 growth corridor, Timberstone Ridge allows homeowners convenient access to shops, services, dining, entertainment and recreation throughout Johnson County, the larger Kansas City metro area and Lawrence. Yet once inside this peaceful enclave, its residents are immediately enveloped in quiet, scenic surroundings that make the demands of daily life melt away.

Now is an ideal time to explore the possibilities that await, and to secure your place in this truly remarkable community. Demand for unique, heavily wooded lots is strong and with only 2 lots remaining, buyers are encouraged to take advantage of what Timberstone Ridge has to offer.

“A home can be so much more than a place to simply eat, sleep and unwind,” Patterson said. “It should be a place of comfort, relaxation, enjoyment and abundance. Give yourself and your family the home you deserve in Timberstone Ridge where the conveniences of suburban living combine with the beauty of nature. It really is a rare opportunity to live within your own natural paradise.

Timberstone Ridge

Pricing: Lot Prices range from the $234,950 to $294,000, with home prices starting from $1 Million

Location: ¼ mile west of K-7 on 119th St. in Olathe

Contact: Dennis Patterson at 913-851-5800 or Sales@TimberstoneRidgeKS.com

Website: TimberstoneRidgeKS.com