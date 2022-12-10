We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Get up to 65% off educational toys and games at Amazon, today only

Rachel Roszmann
·1 min read
These top rated games and toys start at just $10.
These top rated games and toys start at just $10.

We have just about two weeks left until Christmas and the countdown to get all your gift shopping done is one. Of course, the ever-reliable Amazon has tons of sales on anything for anyone, but for today only, it’s offering up a slew of educational toys and games for up 65% off, today only. Want to take a look?

Quick Overview

  • PlayShifu Educational Word Game

    $31$75Save $44
    $31 at Amazon

  • Plugo Tunes by PlayShifu

    $40$100Save $60
    $40 at Amazon

  • PlayShifu STEM Toys for Kids - Tacto Doctor

    $48$60Save $12
    $48 at Amazon

  • PlayShifu STEM Toy Math Game

    $40$60Save $20
    $40 at Amazon

  • Think Tank Scholar 335 Multiplication & Division Flash Cards Set

    $26$46Save $20
    $26 at Amazon

  • Think Tank Scholar Flash Cards

    $10$30Save $20
    $10 at Amazon

  • Think Tank Scholar 520 Sight Words Flash Cards

    $20$30Save $10
    $20 at Amazon

  • Herd Mentality: The Udderly Hilarious Party Game | Fun for The Whole Family

    $16$23Save $7
    $16 at Amazon

  • What Next? Cooperative Pick Your Path Adventure Board Game

    $30$50Save $20
    $30 at Amazon

  • The Chameleon

    $16$20Save $4
    $16 at Amazon
See 5 more

STEM Toys

Shifu

Shifu PlayShifu Educational Word Game

$31$75Save $44
This popular STEM game is an AR-powered word building kit that helps with spelling, grammar and phonics. It gets over 2,000 five-star reviews from Amazon shoppers.
$31 at Amazon

  • Shifu Plugo Tunes by PlayShifu

    $40$100Save $60
    Amazon

  • PlayShifu PlayShifu STEM Toys for Kids - Tacto Doctor

    $48$60Save $12
    Amazon

  • Shifu PlayShifu STEM Toy Math Game

    $40$60Save $20
    Amazon

Educational flaschards

Think Tank Scholar

Think Tank Scholar 335 Multiplication & Division Flash Cards Set

$26$46Save $20
These award-winning flashcards are some of the most popular out there with 6,000 five-star ratings. You can choose from multiplication, division or a bundle.
$26 at Amazon

  • Think Tank Scholar Think Tank Scholar Flash Cards

    $10$30Save $20
    Amazon

  • Think Tank Scholar Think Tank Scholar 520 Sight Words Flash Cards

    $20$30Save $10
    Amazon

Board games

Big Potato

Big Potato Herd Mentality: The Udderly Hilarious Party Game | Fun for The Whole Family

$16$23Save $7
Designed for four to ten players ages ten and up, over 4,000 shoppers give this game a five-star rating. The goal is to make sure you don't stand out.
$16 at Amazon

  • Big Potato What Next? Cooperative Pick Your Path Adventure Board Game

    $30$50Save $20
    Amazon

  • Big Potato The Chameleon

    $16$20Save $4
    Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

More Holiday Gift Ideas

We’ve got your holiday shopping list covered with fantastic gift ideas for everyone on your list. You’ll find expert picks on the best tech gifts on Engadget, the best gift ideas for car lovers at Autoblog, gifts for the young (and young at heart) at In the Know, and picks for just about everyone else on your list (moms, dads, teens, nurses, you name it!) in Yahoo’s holiday gift ideas section. On AOL, you'll find for gift ideas for seniors shopping for moms, dads, teens and toddlers.

Latest Stories