Tornado safety tips to prepare for before, after a tornado in Lubbock, Texas

Tornado season is here in Texas. Even before the sirens start to wail, warning of an impending event that many West Texans pray they never have to experience in their lifetime, Lubbock officials are encouraging citizens to create a plan before disaster strikes.

"Be actually aware of your surroundings," said Clint Thetford, Emergency Management Coordinator for Lubbock County. "On bad severe weather days, be monitoring and pay attention to what's going on."

As the skies grow dark and the winds start to howl over the South Plains, here are some tips information about how to be prepared this season.

When is tornado season in West Texas?

May is the middle of tornado season for Texas and it has historically seen the most devastating tornadoes in the region.

"We typically think of tornado season out here in West Texas anytime from April 15 to June 15 or so," said Justin Weaver, meteorologist-in-charge for the National Weather Service in Lubbock.

West Texas is unique for having a well-defined tornado season, but that does not mean tornadoes cannot happen outside this time frame.

What's the difference between a watch and a warning?

Understanding the difference between a tornado watch and a warning is vital to staying alert when severe weather comes.

"A tornado watch means that conditions are favorable for the development of tornadoes," Weaver said. "It doesn't necessarily mean that we're going to have tornadoes, but this means conditions are favorable."

Individuals should start preparing to seek shelter when a watch has been issued.

A warning means a tornado has been seen or indicated by weather radar, and individuals should seek shelter immediately.

How can I stay alert when it comes to severe weather?

Having multiple ways of getting weather warnings is beneficial for individuals during a severe weather event.

"Everybody thinks they're gonna get their warning on their cell phones, and they might, but they might not," he said.

Weather radios, monitoring local TV and media and other apps can provide people with enough ways to receive vital information.

Individuals can also sign up for LBK Alerts to be informed about severe weather in the City of Lubbock.

Thetford said another resource is the RUAware.us regional mass notification system, which is operated by the Lubbock County Office of Emergency Management in cooperation with the South Plains Association of Governments.

Does Lubbock have tornado sirens?

A crew from Lubbock Power & Light works to raise the city's newest tornado siren on Tuesday morning at 30th Street and Elgin Avenue. This is the 16th of 45 sirens the City of Lubbock plans to install.

Yes. In late 2021, the City of Lubbock started putting up tornado sirens in 45 locations.

How do I prepare for a tornado?

"You want to build what we call a Go Kit — have basic emergency supplies in there," Thetford said.

Ready.gov recommends to have the following in the kit whenever individuals go into their shelters:

Water and non-perishable food for several days

Extra cell phone battery or charger

Battery-powered or hand crank radio that can receive

NOAA Weather Radio tone alerts and extra batteries

Flashlight and extra batteries

First aid kit

Whistle to signal for help

Dust mask, to help filter contaminated air and plastic

sheeting and duct tape to shelter-in-place

Moist towelettes, garbage bags and plastic ties for

Personal sanitation

Non-sparking wrench or pliers to turn off utilities

Can opener (if kit contains canned food)

Local maps

Thetford also recommends that individuals pack a few days worth of their prescription medication in their kits as well.

What should I do after a tornado strikes?

When a tornado strikes, Thetford said the biggest issues individuals face are loss of power and loss of communications such as cell towers.

"If you know, communications goes down, or cell towers get overloaded or something, there's a couple of options: amateur radio or ham radio," Thetford said.

The Lubbock County OEM also put up three General Mobile Radio Service repeaters with backup power generators:

Chanel 17: 462.600 MHz

Chanel 20: 462.675 MHz

Chanel 21: 462.700 MHz

Thetford said families should also create a plan on what to do and where to meet after a tornado.

"If we can't communicate here locally, ask 'Where can we meet to make sure everybody's safe?'" Thetford said. "Have a couple of alternate locations where if one is compromised by then, you can go to the uncompromised place and check in and find each other."

Thetford also said individuals should register their storm shelters with local fire departments so that in case their neighborhood gets hit, search and rescue teams can locate them.

Citizens in Lubbock can register their shelters with Lubbock Fire Rescue via the city's website.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Safety tips to prepare for before, after a tornado in Lubbock, Texas