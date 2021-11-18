Tori Spelling says paparazzi went ‘too far’ following her to son’s preschool: ‘Please know the boundaries of privacy that these kiddos deserve’

Tori Spelling has a bone to pick with the media.

On Wednesday, the 48-year-old actress shared a screenshot of a paparazzi photo that shows her wearing sweats as she casually carries several item for her children. The caption below the screenshot alleged the mother of five was exiting a bakery with one of her kids, but she claims otherwise.

Tori Spelling took to social media after paparazzi took photos of her outside of her son's preschool. (Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

"I’ve never done this but…-I’m pissed! It’s one thing to follow celebs around but do NOT cross the line and enter our children’s schools! Too far!" Spelling wrote. "This was not taken at a bakery @dailymail this was taken at my 4 year old son Beau’s private pre school! I was picking him up. This is my child’s hot lunch I’m carrying on a plate to the car. I’m picking him up to take him home early because his tummy hurt. His teacher handed me his lunch because he was going home early."

She continued, "Just because you cropped him out of the photo walking in front of me doesn’t give you the right to drive up the private driveway and violate the privacy of this amazing family owned pre school, the kids there, and their parents. If you insist on following us adult humans everywhere then please know the boundaries of privacy that these kiddos deserve! Think about your own kids? This is a violation that shouldn’t be tolerated! Parents out there agree?? @colemanrayner shame on you!"

Fans took to the comments to share their agreed outrage and to also give their support.

"Why can they not leave you all alone. So sad!!" a fan wrote, with others chiming in with, "I'm so sorry honey... You're right you definitely deserve your privacy," and, "Damn straight! You got this Momma Bear!"

"I love you and that’s super inappropriate," another added. "Just keep being who you are which is real and loving and such a great person!"

This is not the first time that Spelling — who shares kids Liam Aaron, 14; Stella Doreen, 13; Hattie Margaret, 10; Finn Davey, 9; and Beau Dean, 4 — with actor and husband Dean McDermott, has been open about parenting. During a November interview with People, she noted that the support of friends has been huge with helping her balance work and parenting.

"It's really hard for me because I definitely grew up in a family where we had a lot of support around. I grew up with a nanny full-time, so I was always that girl that was like, 'When I have kids, I'm going to do it all myself,' " she said. "So I still do it all, but I'm still working on that. It's okay to ask for help."

Spelling also noted that it is important for mothers to not be too hard on themselves because what's most important is that their kids are "happy, they're healthy, they're loved, at the end of the day, I'm like, 'Okay. Some things fell through the cracks. We didn't get everything done. Tomorrow's a new day.' "