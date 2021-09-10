Tori Spelling says she knows she looks ‘completely different’ following plastic surgery rumors

Tori Spelling is opening up about those plastic surgery rumors.

Earlier this week, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum was spotted on social media looking a bit different, even drawing comparisons to Khloe Kardashian. Spelling addressed the speculation that she had work done on Jeff Lewis’ SiriusXM show, admitting that while she does have a new look, it’s not due to plastic surgery.

“First of all, I have an amazing makeup artist now, her name is Hailey Hoff. She does contour like no one else,” Spelling explained. “I look completely different. I look like I had a nose job, and it’s straight now. It’s contouring. It’s all contouring.”

The actress also shared that she’s maintaining a youthful glow by undergoing exosomes therapy. Exosomes are the building blocks of stem cells, and exosomes rejuvenation therapy is purported to help with collagen production as well as the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

“They said my skin looks flawless, so maybe I’m looking younger,” Spelling added. “They said I looked Snooki’s age. She’s 33. I’m like, I’ll take that.”

Though the TV star denied that going under the knife is behind her new look, Spelling previously opened up about past plastic surgery. She had a rhinoplasty as a teenager, and told Good Morning America that while she had a breast augmentation, she ultimately came to regret the procedure once she became a mom.

“I got my boobs done in my early 20s and if I had known it would or could possibly impact production of milk, I would never had had them done," she said at the time.