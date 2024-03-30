Tori Spelling files for divorce from Dean McDermott

Tori Spelling has filed for divorce from her husband of 17 years, Dean McDermott, more than nine months after he announced their split with a swiftly deleted Instagram post.

Spelling cites "irreconcilable differences" for the divorce in her petition, filed March 29 in Los Angeles Superior Court. The "Beverly Hills, 90210" star is seeking physical custody of their five children and joint legal custody with McDermott. She is also seeking spousal support, according to court documents.

Tori Spelling and Dean Mcdermott (Andrew J Cunningham / Getty Images)

The couple's date of separation is listed as June 17, 2023 — the same day McDermott posted to Instagram announcing that he and Spelling were ending their marriage.

“It’s with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own,” he wrote in the post’s caption. “We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time.”

McDermott deleted the post less than 24 hours later.

Spelling and McDermott, also an actor, married in May 2006. They share five children — Liam, 17, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, 7. Their blended family also includes Jack, McDermott's son from his previous marriage to Mary Jo Eustace.

Spelling and McDermott’s relationship faced public ups and downs, from renewing their vows in 2010 to allegations of infidelity — all of which played out on their various reality TV series.

In 2021, Spelling dodged a direct question about their relationship from comedian Whitney Cummings on “The Wendy Williams Show.”

“What? You know I’m not going to answer that,” Spelling said when asked what’s going on.

Just weeks later, she was quick to put the rumor mill to rest when McDermott wasn't pictured in their family holiday card in November 2021.

“Fact: @imdeanmcdermott was filming his new feature film in Canada,” she said in response to a comment.

Starting in January 2023, Spelling also faced several months of hospitalizations involving her children, starting with Stella's diagnosis with a rare hemiplegic migraine. Then on Jan. 20, 2023, she shared that two more of her children had to be hospitalized.

The following May, Spelling shared that the family would have to vacate their home due to "extreme mold," leading to recurring sickness in her family.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com