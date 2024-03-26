Tokyo’s Sézanne Was Just Crowned the Best Restaurant in Asia
Asia has a new top dog in town.
Sézanne in Tokyo has been named the best restaurant in the region by the 50 Best organization, which announced its rankings of the top restaurants in Asia on Tuesday at a ceremony in Seoul. Daniel Calvert’s neo-French establishment moved up from the No. 2 spot last year, with the voting body giving props to Sézanne’s “modern classics with expert precision, incorporating high-quality Japanese ingredients.”
“We extend our sincere congratulations to the esteemed restaurants featured on this year’s ranking—a true example of the vibrancy and diversity of Asia’s culinary landscape,” William Drew, the director of content at Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants, said in a statement. “Special acknowledgement is in order for the entire Sézanne team: Its impeccable cuisine, hospitality and innovative approach has resulted in the restaurant becoming a must-visit destination.”
While congratulations are certainly in order for Sézanne, one of the most notable shifts may be that last year’s No. 1 restaurant, Le Du in Bangkok, was demoted to No. 12 this year. That’s a steep decline for Thitid Tassanakajohn’s Thai eatery. Some other restaurants fared much better, though, including Vicky Cheng’s Wing in Hong Kong, which received the Highest Climber Award for moving from No. 37 in 2023 to No. 5 this year.
Rounding out the top five are Florilège in Tokyo at No. 2, Gaggan Anand in Bangkok at No. 3, and the Chairman in Hong Kong at No. 4. While not represented in the highest echelons, Singapore has the most restaurants in the ranking, with a whopping nine eateries on the 50 Best list, led by Odette at No. 10. But Hong Kong may have seen the greatest gains, with three restaurants seeing impressive movement this year: Neighborhood rose 13 places to No. 16; Mono jumped 14 spots to No. 27; and Caprice vaulted 17 places to No. 32.
In total, this year’s 50 Best list honors eateries in 19 different Asian cities, including a total of eight new entries. Singapore is home to the highest new entry, Seroja, which entered the ranking at No. 31.
With Asia having largely reopened since the height of pandemic restrictions, the region’s restaurant industry will likely see a resurgence in locals and tourists alike flocking to its culinary gems. And Sézanne, at the top of this list, may benefit most of all.
Here are the 50 best restaurants in Asia, according to 50 Best.
Sézanne, Tokyo
Florilège, Tokyo
Gaggan Anand, Bangkok
The Chairman, Hong Kong
Wing, Hong Kong
Nusara, Bangkok
Sühring, Bangkok
Den, Tokyo
La Cime, Osaka
Odette, Singapore
Sorn, Bangkok
Le Du, Bangkok
Mingles, Seoul
Narisawa, Tokyo
Burnt Ends, Singapore
Neighborhood, Hong Kong
Potong, Bangkok
7th Door, Seoul
Fu He Hui, Shanghai
Euphoria, Singapore
Onjium, Seoul
Logy, Taipei
Masque, Mumbai
Toyo Eatery, Manila
Born, Singapore
Indian Accent, New Delhi
Mono, Hong Kong
Meta, Singapore
Samrub Samrub Thai, Bangkok
Labyrinth, Singapore
Seroja, Singapore
Caprice, Hong Kong
JL Studio, Taichung
Mume, Taipei
Villa Aida, Wakayama
Ling Long, Shanghai
Ando, Hong Kong
Les Amis, Singapore
Sazenka, Tokyo
102 House, Shanghai
Mosu, Seoul
Baan Tepa, Bangkok
Lolla, Singapore
Avartana, Chennai
Goh, Fukuoka
August, Jakarta
Cenci, Kyoto
Anan Saigon, Ho Chi Minh City
Chef Tam’s Seasons, Macau
Meet the Bund, Shanghai
