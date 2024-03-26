Tokyo’s Sézanne Was Just Crowned the Best Restaurant in Asia

Tori Latham
Asia has a new top dog in town.

Sézanne in Tokyo has been named the best restaurant in the region by the 50 Best organization, which announced its rankings of the top restaurants in Asia on Tuesday at a ceremony in Seoul. Daniel Calvert’s neo-French establishment moved up from the No. 2 spot last year, with the voting body giving props to Sézanne’s “modern classics with expert precision, incorporating high-quality Japanese ingredients.”

“We extend our sincere congratulations to the esteemed restaurants featured on this year’s ranking—a true example of the vibrancy and diversity of Asia’s culinary landscape,” William Drew, the director of content at Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants, said in a statement. “Special acknowledgement is in order for the entire Sézanne team: Its impeccable cuisine, hospitality and innovative approach has resulted in the restaurant becoming a must-visit destination.”

A dish from Sézanne
While congratulations are certainly in order for Sézanne, one of the most notable shifts may be that last year’s No. 1 restaurant, Le Du in Bangkok, was demoted to No. 12 this year. That’s a steep decline for Thitid Tassanakajohn’s Thai eatery. Some other restaurants fared much better, though, including Vicky Cheng’s Wing in Hong Kong, which received the Highest Climber Award for moving from No. 37 in 2023 to No. 5 this year.

Rounding out the top five are Florilège in Tokyo at No. 2, Gaggan Anand in Bangkok at No. 3, and the Chairman in Hong Kong at No. 4. While not represented in the highest echelons, Singapore has the most restaurants in the ranking, with a whopping nine eateries on the 50 Best list, led by Odette at No. 10. But Hong Kong may have seen the greatest gains, with three restaurants seeing impressive movement this year: Neighborhood rose 13 places to No. 16; Mono jumped 14 spots to No. 27; and Caprice vaulted 17 places to No. 32.

In total, this year’s 50 Best list honors eateries in 19 different Asian cities, including a total of eight new entries. Singapore is home to the highest new entry, Seroja, which entered the ranking at No. 31.

With Asia having largely reopened since the height of pandemic restrictions, the region’s restaurant industry will likely see a resurgence in locals and tourists alike flocking to its culinary gems. And Sézanne, at the top of this list, may benefit most of all.

Here are the 50 best restaurants in Asia, according to 50 Best.

  1. Sézanne, Tokyo

  2. Florilège, Tokyo

  3. Gaggan Anand, Bangkok

  4. The Chairman, Hong Kong

  5. Wing, Hong Kong

  6. Nusara, Bangkok

  7. Sühring, Bangkok

  8. Den, Tokyo

  9. La Cime, Osaka

  10. Odette, Singapore

  11. Sorn, Bangkok

  12. Le Du, Bangkok

  13. Mingles, Seoul

  14. Narisawa, Tokyo

  15. Burnt Ends, Singapore

  16. Neighborhood, Hong Kong

  17. Potong, Bangkok

  18. 7th Door, Seoul

  19. Fu He Hui, Shanghai

  20. Euphoria, Singapore

  21. Onjium, Seoul

  22. Logy, Taipei

  23. Masque, Mumbai

  24. Toyo Eatery, Manila

  25. Born, Singapore

  26. Indian Accent, New Delhi

  27. Mono, Hong Kong

  28. Meta, Singapore

  29. Samrub Samrub Thai, Bangkok

  30. Labyrinth, Singapore

  31. Seroja, Singapore

  32. Caprice, Hong Kong

  33. JL Studio, Taichung

  34. Mume, Taipei

  35. Villa Aida, Wakayama

  36. Ling Long, Shanghai

  37. Ando, Hong Kong

  38. Les Amis, Singapore

  39. Sazenka, Tokyo

  40. 102 House, Shanghai

  41. Mosu, Seoul

  42. Baan Tepa, Bangkok

  43. Lolla, Singapore

  44. Avartana, Chennai

  45. Goh, Fukuoka

  46. August, Jakarta

  47. Cenci, Kyoto

  48. Anan Saigon, Ho Chi Minh City

  49. Chef Tam’s Seasons, Macau

  50. Meet the Bund, Shanghai

