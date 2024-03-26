Tokyo’s Sézanne Was Just Crowned the Best Restaurant in Asia

Asia has a new top dog in town.

Sézanne in Tokyo has been named the best restaurant in the region by the 50 Best organization, which announced its rankings of the top restaurants in Asia on Tuesday at a ceremony in Seoul. Daniel Calvert’s neo-French establishment moved up from the No. 2 spot last year, with the voting body giving props to Sézanne’s “modern classics with expert precision, incorporating high-quality Japanese ingredients.”

“We extend our sincere congratulations to the esteemed restaurants featured on this year’s ranking—a true example of the vibrancy and diversity of Asia’s culinary landscape,” William Drew, the director of content at Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants, said in a statement. “Special acknowledgement is in order for the entire Sézanne team: Its impeccable cuisine, hospitality and innovative approach has resulted in the restaurant becoming a must-visit destination.”

While congratulations are certainly in order for Sézanne, one of the most notable shifts may be that last year’s No. 1 restaurant, Le Du in Bangkok, was demoted to No. 12 this year. That’s a steep decline for Thitid Tassanakajohn’s Thai eatery. Some other restaurants fared much better, though, including Vicky Cheng’s Wing in Hong Kong, which received the Highest Climber Award for moving from No. 37 in 2023 to No. 5 this year.

Rounding out the top five are Florilège in Tokyo at No. 2, Gaggan Anand in Bangkok at No. 3, and the Chairman in Hong Kong at No. 4. While not represented in the highest echelons, Singapore has the most restaurants in the ranking, with a whopping nine eateries on the 50 Best list, led by Odette at No. 10. But Hong Kong may have seen the greatest gains, with three restaurants seeing impressive movement this year: Neighborhood rose 13 places to No. 16; Mono jumped 14 spots to No. 27; and Caprice vaulted 17 places to No. 32.

In total, this year’s 50 Best list honors eateries in 19 different Asian cities, including a total of eight new entries. Singapore is home to the highest new entry, Seroja, which entered the ranking at No. 31.

With Asia having largely reopened since the height of pandemic restrictions, the region’s restaurant industry will likely see a resurgence in locals and tourists alike flocking to its culinary gems. And Sézanne, at the top of this list, may benefit most of all.

Here are the 50 best restaurants in Asia, according to 50 Best.

Sézanne, Tokyo Florilège, Tokyo Gaggan Anand, Bangkok The Chairman, Hong Kong Wing, Hong Kong Nusara, Bangkok Sühring, Bangkok Den, Tokyo La Cime, Osaka Odette, Singapore Sorn, Bangkok Le Du, Bangkok Mingles, Seoul Narisawa, Tokyo Burnt Ends, Singapore Neighborhood, Hong Kong Potong, Bangkok 7th Door, Seoul Fu He Hui, Shanghai Euphoria, Singapore Onjium, Seoul Logy, Taipei Masque, Mumbai Toyo Eatery, Manila Born, Singapore Indian Accent, New Delhi Mono, Hong Kong Meta, Singapore Samrub Samrub Thai, Bangkok Labyrinth, Singapore Seroja, Singapore Caprice, Hong Kong JL Studio, Taichung Mume, Taipei Villa Aida, Wakayama Ling Long, Shanghai Ando, Hong Kong Les Amis, Singapore Sazenka, Tokyo 102 House, Shanghai Mosu, Seoul Baan Tepa, Bangkok Lolla, Singapore Avartana, Chennai Goh, Fukuoka August, Jakarta Cenci, Kyoto Anan Saigon, Ho Chi Minh City Chef Tam’s Seasons, Macau Meet the Bund, Shanghai

