‘Tiny little pug’ was found in ‘rough shape’ in Florida. Then, her luck turned around

A “tiny little pug” was found in “rough shape” — then her luck took a turn for the better, rescuers said.

Libby the dog now has a new home, where she’s helping another pup in need, according to the Pug Rescue of Florida and Georgia.

“Frannie had lost her pug companion who made her feel safe and confident and was missing her terribly,” the animal organization wrote May 13 on Facebook. “Turns out, Libby was that special pug who would become Frannie’s new support system.”

The heartwarming adoption came after Libby was picked up as a stray in the Florida Panhandle. The malnourished dog was in “terrible” shape, having infections and “severe” skin problems, rescuers wrote on social media and in an email to McClatchy News.

The animal organization lined up a foster home, but it was roughly 300 miles away in Atlanta. That’s when the nonprofit Pilots N Paws stepped in, transporting the pup so she could start her next chapter, rescuers wrote on Facebook in February and April.

Libby, originally called Boo, was renamed after the volunteer pilot’s wife. The pup recovered before being paired with her new owners.

“Our rescue organization and followers were overjoyed to hear about Libby’s adoption,” the rescue wrote. “Knowing that she found a loving family after her difficult past reassures us of the importance of our work.”

Libby’s new family “had applied to adopt over a year ago and had been patiently waiting for the perfect pug match” for Frannie, a French bulldog. Frannie had been saved from a puppy mill and was struggling with the loss of a past canine friend when Libby came along.

“We are so happy that Libby and Frannie will live happy, safe, and extremely loved lives together for years to come,” the rescue wrote.

