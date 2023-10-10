This TikToker Is Going Viral For His Hack For Anxiety Relief, So I Asked A Psychiatrist If It Works — And To My Surprise, It Actually Can

If you're like me and have anxiety and spend time too much time on TikTok, you've probably come across this viral video by Tyler Wesley, which has now been viewed by over 16 million people:

In the video, he explains that he's suffered with anxiety his whole life, but has since started taking magnesium and vitamin D to help his condition. He says his symptoms have drastically improved, to the point where he says he doesn't have anxiety anymore.

Since posting the video, millions of people have been curious about adding the supplements to their daily routines, and many have said it's helped them manage their anxiety too.

Being that this went so viral with a concerning amount of people taking medical advice from a TikTok, I felt it was only necessary to do my due diligence and ask an expert. And, I was curious myself too.

So, I reached out to Dr. Judith Joseph MD MBA , a board-certified psychiatrist and Clinical Assistant Professor at NYU Langone Medical Center, to help me understand if there are benefits to taking magnesium and vitamin D to help with anxiety.

To my surprise, I learned that taking magnesium and vitamin D actually can improve anxiety, particularly if the person is deficient in the nutrients. Dr. Judith Joseph told me, "As a psychiatrist, I regularly check vitamin D levels and electrolytes because many symptoms of anxiety and depression can be alleviated when nutrients are replenished."

She continued, "Vitamin D deficiency is known to be directly correlated to depression and anxiety and low magnesium is also correlated to depression and anxiety. Many people do not realize that they are deficient and I routinely suggested that patients start these supplements after I complete testing when I evaluate them." Mixetto / Getty Images

Dr. Judith Joseph told me that vitamin D helps brain function, neuron functioning, and has anti-inflammatory properties, and magnesium is needed for glutamate and NMDA brain processes . She said both nutrients are connected to mood and cognition.

She told BuzzFeed, "Low vitamin D causes depression, poor concentration, fatigue, poor sleep and anxiety. Magnesium deficiency is also associated with poor neuronal functioning." Natali_mis / Getty Images/iStockphoto

When I asked why Tyler and others might feel less anxious after taking magnesium and vitamin D, Dr. Judith Joseph said, "It is possible that the individual is deficient. However, even individuals who are not deficient find benefit in mood, energy and cognition when they use these supplements to support nutrition."

Additionally, she said, "In an age where our food is over-processed, we may need to supplement our diets in order to get the nutrients that we need for brain health." She also said a placebo effect is possible. Still, she said, "The act of taking something to treat something may be enough for some individuals to report significant symptom relief." Peopleimages / Getty Images/iStockphoto

However, Dr. Judith Joseph said she typically only suggests supplements when there is a clear deficiency. "In my practice I suggest that my patients try to get these nutrients in food by eating foods that are high in Vitamin D and magnesium. However, if there is a clear deficiency, then I recommend supplements."

If your doctor does recommend supplements for you, Dr. Judith Joseph notes that not all brands are created equal, so it's best to pick up the brand your doctor suggests. She said, "The issue with supplements is that most are not FDA regulated so there is a lot of variability. When in doubt go with brands that your doctor recommends." Thesomegirl / Getty Images/iStockphoto

And if you're wondering why Tyler discussed needing to take vitamin D and magnesium together in order for it to "work," Dr. Judith Joseph helped explain. She told BuzzFeed, "Some data suggests that you should take both. It is easier to test for low vitamin D than low magnesium, and the symptoms of deficiency of both overlap. Its safest for me to suggest that patients take both because if they are deficient in one due to poor diet, they are likely to be deficient for the other."

While magnesium and vitamin D certainly can provide benefits to patients, especially if they suffer from deficiencies, Dr. Judith Joseph wants viewers to know that these deficiencies are not the cause of most cases of depression and anxiety, and are not necessarily a replacement for other mental health treatments, unless discussed with a medical professional.

She told BuzzFeed, "Some viewers may feel disheartened because their mood and anxiety are not drastically improved with supplements." To those who take supplements, she said, "If your symptoms do not improve after using supplements, it does not mean that you are hopeless. There are many therapies and medications that can be used to treat these conditions. It is best to work with a licensed mental health providers to address your unique needs." Nickylloyd / Getty Images

For instance, in her practice, Dr Judith Joseph said her patients benefit from and see improvement in their anxiety with the help of cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), somatic therapies , yoga, nutritional psychiatry, and mindfulness.

"There is a large body of research that support all of these modalities and these methods work. And for some, medication can be a game changer," Dr, Judith Joseph said. She added, "If you are on the waitlist to see a provider, there are support groups and books as well as podcasts where you can learn about your condition and symptoms." Syahrir Maulana / Getty Images/iStockphoto

For those who are struggling with anxiety or their mental health, Dr. Judith Joseph had one last important reminder: "It is important to learn about your symptoms from evidence-based and peer-reviewed sources and not just from one TikTok. You deserve to have knowledge about your condition."

If you are struggling with anxiety, speak to a licensed professional about possible treatment plans and before taking any supplements.

You can keep up with Dr. Judith Joseph on TikTok and Instagram , where she shares her expertise and breaks down complex mental health topics.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline is 1-888-950-6264 (NAMI) and provides information and referral services; GoodTherapy.org is an association of mental health professionals from more than 25 countries who support efforts to reduce harm in therapy.