TikTok found a Lululemon belt bag lookalike — and it's only $14 with this 40% discount

This year, it's still all about the belt bag! Essentially an elevated fanny pack, you can wear it hands-free and style it in a ton of different ways — and you'll wear all year round. There's one popular version that seems to be at the top of everyone's wish list, but it's constantly going out of stock and it's pretty hard to get your hands on it. Plus, it's $38 which feels a little steep. Luckily, TikTok has found an affordable alternative — and it's on sale for a mere $14 at Amazon.

Why is it a good deal?

The Ododos Unisex Mini Belt Bag is more than 40% off right now — just $14 for something that shoppers swear is similar to the style you see all over social media. We'll take it! Items that have gone viral are typically hard to find, so it's a great way to test out the belt bag trend without shelling out a lot of dough. It's also an awesome gift — think of it the next time you need a thank-you gift, a present for a babysitter or teacher, or when you want to treat yourself without breaking the bank. Pro tip: It'll come in as little as two days if you're a Prime member.

Why do I need this?

This bag is key for running errands, traveling or anytime you want your essentials close by and your hands available. You can wear it in a variety of ways — styled around your waist, slung on your shoulder or positioned as a cross-body. The adjustable belt strap makes it all possible. Did we mention it comes in 40 colors?

TikTok user @CarsonPearlClark said in her unboxing video of the Ododos bag, "You can't tell me this doesn't look the exact same." She even held up the two bags to show how similar they were. Another user, @RinBates, pointed out that the only clear differences between the $14 Amazon bag and the pricier option were that the former didn't have the brand logo and its material wasn't the same. It's worth noting that more expensive bag is made with water-resistant nylon, while the Ododos (also nylon) is both waterproof and tear-resistant.

And while this belt bag might not fit everything your trusty tote can, it can hold an impressive amount of stuff. TikTok user @HunterDestin shared a video of her packing it with everything from perfume and lip gloss to AirPods and sunglasses.

The Ododos belt bag comes in a wide variety of colors, including blue, pink, black and more. (Amazon)

What reviewers say

The Ododos Unisex Mini Belt Bag is a top seller on Amazon and has earned nearly 13,000 five-star reviews, so you can feel confident in your wallet-friendly purchase. One pleased reviewer shared: "It’s convenient to grab to run an errand or take a walk... This is the perfect size to fit my iPhone Plus, keys, earbuds, money, ID and credit cards, lipstick, pepper spray, etc. I use this every day."

"I won't travel without this," declared another five-star reviewer. "In an airport, this is perfect for fitting a phone, credit cards, boarding pass, cash, hand sanitizer, chapstick, keys, gum AND you still have room for more. ... Will buy in every. single. color. Only downside — twice the zipper has opened when it's zipped closed, but drag the zipper back over the open part and it'll fix itself and get back on track."

The compact cutie was deemed "cute and functional" by a third fan. "The quality of the bag was better than expected. It has nice zippers and overall is well made, really great for the price too! For being small, there are multiple compartments [that make] it easy to stay organized."

