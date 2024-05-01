Tiger HATS uses therapy animals to bring emotional support, comfort to Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Tuesday was National Therapy Animal Day and animal therapy pets part of Tiger HATS (Human Animal Therapy Services Program) are working hard.

Pets like Lincoln, who is working 16 hours this week and is certified through Pet Partners, as well as other animals part of the program.

Diane Sylvester, director of Tiger HATS, said the program, funded by LSU, has been part of the community for decades and not only assists LSU students, but outside parts of the community like health care areas.

“We work with, with from young children to the end of life. We do a lot of cancer patients working with them while they’re doing their chemotherapy. We hit every area of the hospitals that we can,” Sylvester said.

Ranging in a variety of pets besides dogs, animal therapy pets are essential to the health of many and undergo training but must have certain qualities, according to Sylvester.

“Not every animal can be a therapy animal. I want people to totally understand that they have to have the right temperament. They have to have the right obedience. They have to be able to handle a lot of stress because we get in a lot of stressful situations for these dogs,” said Sylvester.

With each visit, Sylvester hopes people takeaway comfort, love and relaxation. For more information on Tiger HATS, go here.

