Tiffany Haddish on the power of shaving her head: ‘I started to fall in love with myself’

Tiffany Haddish appeared on Red Table Talk, for a candid conversation about hair — or, more accurately, the lack thereof.

The Night School actress, who recently shaved her head, joined fellow bald and beautiful ladies Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris to talk about how she’s more confident than ever now that she’s no longer sporting long locks.

“I started to fall in love with myself,” Haddish explained. “That wasn’t even the intention. But I see all my features. My eyes, my nose, my cheeks. I was like, ‘God did a good job at putting me together.’”

The Emmy winner, who worked with Pinkett Smith in the movie Girls Trip, revealed that while her current partner, rapper and actor Common, appreciated her “meat head,” she's dealt with exes who wanted her to style her hair in a certain way.

“I had this boyfriend, and he used to be like ‘Tiffany, are so pretty, but you would look so much better if your hair went to your breast,’” Haddish shared. “So me and my auntie got together and we tried to put a weave in my head and it did not work out. I would look crazy.”

She added that her ex-husband, William Stewart, also had ideas about how she should do her hair. Haddish said, “When I got married I was trying to decide how to do my hair. My ex-husband said ‘I ain’t never been with a woman who ain’t got no perm. I don’t know how I’m going to be married to you without no perm.’ So I permed my hair, and maybe three weeks into the marriage, my hair broke off.”

Haddish declared, “That’s the last time I listen to a man I’m laying down with about my hair.”

As for Pinkett Smith, who previously opened up on the show about experiencing hair loss, deciding to shave her head was also a very personal choice.

“It was a mixture of a spiritual calling, and also like, ‘Girl, at some point, your hairline is going to be back here, so we might as well do it now,’” she joked. “It was just taking that leap.”