Tickets to Indy Pride are on sale now. What to know about the parade in Indianapolis

The annual Indy Pride festival, celebrating Central Indiana's LGBTQ+ community, is almost here. Here's what we know so far about this year's parade and festival.

When is the 2024 Indy Pride Festival?

This year's event takes place 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at Military Park, 601 West New York St. in downtown Indianapolis.

When is the 2024 Indy Pride Parade? What's the parade route?

The parade, sponsored this year by Delta Faucet Company, starts at 10 a.m. before the festival and lasts until noon, beginning at 748 Massachusetts Ave. and traveling southwest along Mass Ave. The route then turns north on Delaware Avenue, finishing at Michigan Street.

Map courtesy of IndyPride.

How to get tickets to Indy Pride Festival

Tickets are now on sale, with early bird pricing of $8 each until June 8, the day of the event. After that, prices increase to $10 each. Find out more and buy tickets at indypride.org.

How to participate in the 2024 Indy Pride parade

If you want to participate in the 2024 Indy Pride parade, you'll need to hurry and fill out an application on the organization's official website. Regular registration ends Monday, April 15. Late registration for the parade happens April 16 - May 15. Organizers said a limited number of participant spots exist.

