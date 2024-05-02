Thru-hike chat with Dave Humeston Sunday at First Congregational Church

A Triple Crown of Hiking presentation will feature a "Thru-Hike Chat with Dave Humeston" Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. at First Congregational Church, 640 Millsboro Road.

Humeston, one of Mansfield's own hiking icons, will discuss his experience earning the Triple Crown. The event is free and open to the public.

David Humeston, 42, a Mansfield native who now lives in Columbus, stands at Anns Pass in Colorado during his hike on the Continental Divide Trail in 2023.

Humeston completed the Triple Crown of long-distance thru-hiking in the United States by completing the Continental Divide Trail this past November.

He completed the Appalachian Trail in 2013 and he finished the Pacific Crest Trail in 2016.

Humeston, of Columbus, started July 1 and completed the Continental Divide Trail ― all 3,100 miles — in 131 days, from Chief Mountain at Glacier National Park, Montana, to Crazy Cook monument in New Mexico at the Mexican border.

Humeston said fewer than 700 people have earned the Triple Crown by completing three of the longest trails in the United States.

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Hear 'Danger Dave' Humeston talk about his Triple Crown thru-hike