Here are three new restaurants in South Jersey from Voorhees to Delran

VOORHEES – Suma’s Kitchen made its official debut with a grand opening celebration on February 24.

Owned by Sumaiyya Asim, a graduate of Cherry Hill East High School and Rowan University, Suma’s Kitchen is located at 1227 Haddonfield-Berlin Road, suite 7.

Asim was born in Mobile, Alabama but moved to New Jersey weeks after she was born with her family, which settled in Cherry Hill where she and her siblings were raised.

“My parents don’t think anywhere else is home,” Asim said. “Despite being born in Pakistan, both my parents moved to the U.S. when they were in their late teens/early twenties due to attending university here, and honestly, wouldn’t have it any other way.

“The South Jersey food scene has yet to see major variety in Halal cuisine, and Suma’s Kitchen is first in line. Finally, what better place to serve its food, than the community the owner grew up in — privileged to be located on the same street as the Voorhees mosque?”

Her cuisine is Halal-certified, which she said is “essentially blessed meat that has gone through a thorough and deliberate cleaning process. This certification, although now gaining significant popularity in a variety of restaurants up north, are usually only seen at restaurants serving cuisine from South Asia, East Asia, or the Middle East. Suma’s Kitchen, however, offers more than just our traditional Pakistani food – we offer Mexican and Chinese cuisine as well, with plans to offer even more – all Halal-certified.”

Suma’s Kitchen is her namesake and she is the official owner, but adds that she is “privileged to have a family that is in the business of making my dreams come true. Frankly, their dedication towards ‘my success,’ cannot be categorized as MINE only.”

They specialize in authentic Pakistani and Indian cuisine and are located in the same shopping strip as popular Indian restaurant Nagpuri Saoji.

She technically started Suma’s Kitchen in her last year at Rowan in the summer of 2022. She graduated with a degree in entrepreneurship and a minor in German studies. The restaurant had been in a “soft-opening phase” since it opened as Asim was waiting for several of her siblings to return from studying and teaching abroad, but the family decided it was time to officially set the grand opening.

A best-seller is Peshawari goat karahi, which Asim describes as a “mouth-watering tender meat, cooked to perfection in a tomato and chilly-based stew with hints of black pepper. The 'Shaami kabab,' another gem from our 'timeless traditions,' is a treasured recipe from my grandmother.”

There are also fusion dishes that “marry Pakistani spices with global tastes. Our 'chicken tikka masala' is a vibrant fusion that's already a crowd-pleaser.”

A fast-casual Mediterranean restaurant opened recently here in a strip shopping center.

Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh features stuffed pitas, traditional gyros, bowls, plates, custom flatbreads and salads. The meals feature ingredients packed with olive oil, paprika and hummus.

The location is owned by local entrepreneur Aditya Sirpal. Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh is located near Dooney’s Pub, Delran Bagel Café and Hand & Stone.

“From my early days working in kitchens to pursuing my passion for cooking and hospitality, I’m excited to bring this culinary experience to Delran,” Sirpal said

Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh has locations in Delaware, New York, Virginia, Ohio and multiple other states.

Go: 1361 B Fairview Boulevard; https://eatgarbanzo.com/

UMI Sushi & Seafood Buffet, Deptford

A dragon dance performance by the Penn Lions, ribbon cutting and complimentary dinner for healthcare workers and first responders were highlights of the restaurant’s grand opening on Feb. 28.

The Deptford location is restauranteur Beau Stickley’s 10th UMI Sushi & Seafood Buffet.

UMI has a “unique” take on buffet style dining, serving predominantly Japanese cuisine, but also authentic dishes from around the world, a release said. The buffet includes a wide variety of fruits, drinks, and desserts. The restaurant offers over 160 dishes.

Stickley plans to open at least a dozen more of the restaurants in the future.

Go: 1692 Clements Bridge Road; https://www.umibuffet.com/

