I Thought Nothing Could Beat My Splurgy Mattress Topper Until I Tried This Amazing One That’s Just $90

I’ve tested quite a few mattress toppers while working at Apartment Therapy, and they are underrated products that can help prolong the life of your mattress and help you sleep. I swear by them. And although I am quite frugal, I have to admit that a fancy $400 option was one of my favorites. That is, until I tried Linsy Living’s 3-Inch Cooling Memory Foam Mattress Topper. Priced at a wallet-friendly $150 (and currently on sale for $90), it may not be much of a looker, but it definitely holds its own against the more splurgy brands. In fact, this mattress topper kept me extremely comfortable and well-supported in recent months as I suffered from lower back problems and recovered from related surgery.

Linsy Living 3-Inch Cooling Memory Foam Mattress Topper

What Is the Linsy Living 3-Inch Cooling Memory Foam Mattress Topper?

The Linsy Living 3-Inch Cooling Memory Foam Mattress Topper is literally a large, thick memory foam pad with gel beads that help to regulate your body temperature while you sleep and keep you from overheating. Because it’s made of high-density memory foam, it adds a layer of softness to your mattress while keeping your spine aligned. The slow rebounce feature means you’ll stay well-supported throughout the night, even as you change sleep positions, making it ideal for people who often experience muscle aches and pains.

The mattress topper, which arrives vacuum-sealed in a box, comes in six sizes (Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King) and also comes in 2-inch and 4-inch versions. No matter which one you choose, Linsy Living recommends letting it unroll naturally for 48-72 hours after taking it out of the box.

Why I Love the Linsy Living 3-Inch Cooling Memory Foam Mattress Topper

I have to admit that I was a bit worried when the Linsy Living mattress topper arrived. It was just a giant roll of foam and looked nothing like my fancy-schmancy mattress topper, which was waaay less bulky and had an attractive stitched cover attached to it. I also have never been a huge fan of memory foam anything, and I was convinced that this thing was going to be too squishy to support me, might make my lower back pains worse, and would have me waking up sweating in the night. Happily, it proved me very wrong.

When I first sat on the mattress topper, I was surprised by how supportive it was. While it did have some cushion, I didn’t sink into it as deeply as I thought I would. Next, I laid down to get an idea of what to expect when I went to bed later that night. It felt amazing. My lower back and legs weren’t hurting as they had been with my previous mattress topper, and I was able to move into different sleep positions very comfortably. I actually felt giddy because things were off to a great start, but the true test came later that night when I went to bed. As hoped, it kept me comfortable as I slept and I never felt like I was overheating.

I’ve been sleeping on the Linsy Living Cooling Memory Foam Mattress Topper for a few months now and I can’t say enough good things about it. It’s super comfortable and I haven’t felt any aches and pains while lying on it, nor do I wake up with any. It’s also done an incredible job of regulating my body temperature, especially during a wacky week of NYC weather in September where we experienced a heatwave where temperatures soared into the 90s, followed immediately by a cold spell. I highly recommend this budget-friendly bedding find to anyone who suffers from lower back pain or wants to extend the life of an old, lumpy mattress and experience ultimate comfort.

