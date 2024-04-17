This wildly popular water bottle you've never heard of has 33,000 perfect reviews — and it's just $23 right now

TikTok is chock full of product recommendations for just about anything. The platform's latest obsession: an under-$30 reusable water bottle from a low-key brand — and it's so popular, the hashtag #owalawaterbottle has over 47.4 million views. Let that sink in. The phenom in question: the mega-popular Owala FreeSip Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle, which keeps beverages cold for hours. And right now, you can join the throngs of fans and save money at the same time because Amazon has it on sale for as little as $23 (down from $28).

Why is this a good deal? 💰

At first glance, this shopper-favorite insulated water bottle looks more expensive than it actually is. As we've seen with the Stanley Quencher tumbler, well-made insulated stainless steel products with travel-friendly designs (particularly from well-known brands) rarely cost under $45. And since this bottle has a protective push-to-open lid that also keeps the spout clean, you're essentially getting both a tumbler and water bottle in one. So, at $23, this is such a steal.

Why do I need this? 🤔

At first glance, the Owala Water Bottle looks like any other refillable bottle (albeit with higher end materials, an uber-cute design and swoon-worthy colorways). It has the typical bells and whistles of better-quality chuggers, including a stainless steel body, a powder coat exterior, a leak-proof lid and a carry loop for easy transport. It's what's under the lid really makes this bottle special.

What has Amazon and social media abuzz is the Owala's innovative dual-purpose spout. The patented FreeSip spout allows for swigs (just tilt it back to get a gulp) and a built-in straw for upright sipping. A push-button spring top lid keeps the mouthpiece clean from debris and the lock-style seal ensures it doesn't leak in your bag or purse.

The bottle comes in three sizes — 24-, 32- and 40-ounces — and 10 colorways. The 24-ounce is the one currently marked down to $22. It's not just TikTokers that are raving about the bottle — over 13,500 reviewers five-star reviewers can't get enough, either.

You'll want one in every color (and plenty to give as gifts, too). (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

Plenty of shoppers swear it's the best water bottle they ever owned.

Pros 👍

One impressed Amazon shopper said, "This is the water bottle" before adding that "it has replaced my current emotional-support water bottle." The same shopper went on to share just what makes it worth the money, adding that "it never leaks and I throw it in my book bag all the time."

Another bonus? If you like you water ice cold, this is the bottle for you. One shopper even likened it to "an adult sippy cup." The same five-star reviewer added that its dual-functionality also sets it apart from other bottles out there. "There's a hidden straw but you can also tip it back to drink or pour," the shopper wrote. "Keeps drinks cold forever. If I go to sleep with water and ice, the ice is still frozen in the morning."

Have a soda problem? Drink too much flavored seltzers? This bottle might even help you break the habit. "I have increased my water intake dramatically and am drinking less flavored seltzer waters without missing them (was really drinking a ridiculous amount)," said another reviewer. "So, less waste; less work toting water from store into house and then cans to recycle; less cost — has already paid for itself."

Cons 👎

One of the few cons shoppers had for this popular bottle, though, is that it doesn't come with a brush for cleaning. For reference, one particular reviewer added that extra-small hands "can fit through the 2.5-inch opening," but folks with larger hands may need to invest in a cleaning brush.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

