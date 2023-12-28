Oprah's favorite travel-friendly mini iron is $30 off for Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale

Every year, we shopping writers wait with baited breath for Oprah to drop her Favorite Things List — a great resource for anyone looking to upgrade their lives. And one thing from her 2022 list in particular jumped out at us as being an amazing travel solution for winter trips — the Nori Handheld Steamer and Iron, a compact, 2-in-1 gadget that just might change your life. No one wants to look like a crumpled pile of laundry when they're on a travel adventure ... and don't you get the feeling there aren't any wrinkles in Oprah's world? Basically, if Ms. Winfrey loves this thing, it must be special. And speaking of special, the Nori just so happens to be marked down during Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale, so add it to your cart, stat.

Why is it a good deal?

At just $90, down from $120, Nordstrom's price is actually better than Amazon's — a rare feat indeed! This is the lowest price we've seen aside from Prime Day, when it was $84, so for just $6 more, we say jump on this sale while you can. Plus, you're getting two devices in one!

Why do I need this?

Since it tackles both sides of a garment at the same time, the Nori is incredibly efficient — two times faster than a regular iron, according to the company. But on top of speed, it has six fabric settings and a steam function so you can customize the results depending on what you're ironing.

It kind of looks like a flat iron for your hair — it's a tong-like wand with heating elements. "This gadget quickly presses both sides of a shirt, dress or pair of pants and reaches its highest temperature in three minutes," Oprah shared.

It's also lightweight at just over a pound, and you don't need an ironing board to use it — together, those features make it the perfect travel companion.

It even comes in handy for the times you don't have access to a washing machine or dry cleaner. "You can also use it to steam or refresh clothes," Oprah suggested. "And with people traveling again, it’s ideal to throw into your suitcase."

Nordstrom shoppers seem to agree.

To say Oprah's imPRESSed with this anti-wrinkle product is an understatement. Get it in white, light blue, green or navy! (Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Nordstrom)

What reviewers say

"So easy to use!" exclaimed one satisfied shopper. "It removes wrinkles in seconds — I use it on my pants every day! This device is perfect to travel with and so much better than dragging out my clunky ironing board."

"It’s so lightweight and compact to pack in your carry-on bag, but it’s also perfect to use at home before heading into the office or to a fun dinner!" gushed another happy buyer. "It’s really easy to use, perfectly designed and so innovative. I can honestly say I will never buy an iron or use the dry cleaner again!"

"This iron is everywhere I look and I finally decided to give it a try!" wrote a final fan. "I am happy with my purchase and would definitely recommend it for regular travel. Only thing I will say is that you cannot use it on sheets or any bigger jobs ... hope they make a bigger version."

Stay looking sharp no matter where your summer adventures take you, thanks to the Nori! Ready to add to cart?

