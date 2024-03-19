This top-selling car gadget boosts fuel efficiency — and it's down to $10 (that's almost 40% off)

Tires are the feet of your car: When they're in good shape, the whole body can perform well; when they're not, everything is rough and sluggish. Maintaining optimal tire pressure is not only important for safety, but it also increases your car's fuel efficiency, saves money, and makes your ride a lot smoother.

A portable digital tire pressure gauge makes it a lot easier to keep tabs on your tires. We've found a standout deal on a gauge that's just $10, down from $16. Meet the super-slim AstroAI Digital Tire Pressure Gauge.

Why is this a good deal?

Yes, you're getting this handy gizmo for 38% off. But it's also a long-term money-saver that will help you get better gas mileage, meaning this one-time purchase could potentially pay for itself in a few fill-ups. In fact, according to the U.S. Department of Energy, the proper tire pressure can improve your gas mileage by up to 3%.

Why do I need this?

Tires should maintain a certain PSI (pressure per square inch), which is usually marked on your tires or your car's door jamb. This is not just a throwaway number — the measurement is important for safety, fuel efficiency and much more, so you want a correct reading.

Many people avoid car maintenance because it's confusing, inconvenient, and expensive, but shoppers say this little helper hits the mark on all fronts. Simply place the lighted nozzle on your tire valve and the gauge will report the tire's pressure. It even lights up for easy nighttime readings — no more fiddling in the dark for that old-school gauge that makes you guess the exact pressure.

What reviewers say

Over 45,000 Amazon shoppers have given this gauge a perfect rating.

"Great tool to keep in your glove compartment," wrote a fan. "Even if your tires look like their pressure is OK, this tool will give you an accurate reading. With gas prices rising, well-inflated tires are important to save gas."

Sometimes even tire technicians and other auto pros make mistakes. "Saved my tires!" said a grateful reviewer. "I had two new tires put on and didn't know that the guys put 40 pounds of air in my back tires when they should have put 30. The alert kept going off in my car, so I used this digital tire pressure gauge and saw that 10 pounds of air needed to be removed. No more alerts!"

One appreciative reviewer said this gauge is "accurate as my $90 Motion Pro 08-0684 digital gauge; they actually read exactly the same at [a fraction of] the cost. This proves tire pressure gauges don't have to cost a fortune to be accurate. ... Digital is definitively better than analog Bourdon tube mechanisms. Incorrect tire pressure translates to premature tire wear, degrades ride quality, can increase fuel cost and cause long-term suspension damage."

This portable gadget is also ideal for checking motorcycle and bicycle tires on the fly. A pleased cyclist wrote: "I use this for my bicycle as it is more accurate for weighing, easy to connect, lightweight and lights up for easy reading."

The device comes with LR44 batteries that are easy and affordable to replace, but as one reviewer said, "The only downside is these aren’t rechargeable or USB friendly."

For cold-weather drives, this electric car blanket is another automotive must-have.

"Marriage saver" is how this grateful New Englander described the blanket. "In our cold and snowy New Hampshire winters, we often take my pickup truck to shop and run errands. I like it cool. My wife, on the other hand, likes to be toasty warm. My truck does not have dual controls for the heat, so it was always a battle. I bought this blanket for my wife, and it has made a world of difference."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

