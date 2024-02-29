This suitcase is going viral on TikTok with users saying it's ‘the best carry-on they've ever seen’

With spring break and summer vacations on the horizon, you’ve likely got a few getaways planned. If you don’t think your old suitcase will survive another journey and are looking for a solid, stylish upgrade, we found an innovative option that people call “the best carry-on they’ve ever seen.” The Feilario Aluminum Suitcase is going viral on TikTok after user @heartdefensor posted a packing video showing off all its cool features.

Along with an accessible tech compartment in front that makes getting through TSA checkpoints a breeze, this bag's 360-degree spinner wheels will have you gliding through even the most chaotic concourses. Its folding compression panel will help you minimize wasted space and maximize your wardrobe choices, while its mesh pockets will keep your accessories safe and at the ready.

Instead of zippers, which can often snag and come off the tracks, this Feilario features mounted TSA locks to keep all your belongings safe and sound. It has a telescopic handle that makes it easy to maneuver and a wet-zone storage pocket to keep dirty or damp clothing separate. Plus a built-in USB port and Type C port, that gives you a quick connection to your portable chargers inside the bag without having to open it.

But what really sets it apart from other suitcases on the market are all the handy features on the exterior. Sure there's the durable, scratch-resistant aluminum shell, but it also boasts a built-in cup holder on the back, so you can tote your favorite beverages around hands-free. This clever carry-on also has hooks attached to the side for hanging shopping bags and hats, and even has a flip-down phone holder built into the handle, so you can watch your favorite shows and movies while waiting to board your flight.

Nothing like some at-hand holders and hooks when you're stuck hanging around the airport. (Amazon)

With smart details like this, it’s no wonder that the viral packing video has racked up nearly 400,000 likes on TikTok with commenters begging for a shopping link and calling it “A need, not a want.”

Amazon shoppers are fans too! “The design of this suitcase is not only stylish but also practical. The water cup holder and phone holder located on top of the luggage were a game changer, making it so much easier to access my drinks and phone during my travels…The TSA lock provided peace of mind, knowing that only I had access to my belongings,” one raved. Though some did note the bag isn’t big enough for long trips but is the ideal size for a long weekend or as a companion to a checked bag.

The suitcase comes in four different colors (black, green, white and gray) and two sizes — 20" and 24". Depending on which color and size you choose, the bag ranges in price from $170 to $200, but all the options currently enjoy a $20 or $25 discount when you click the on-page coupon. The upshot? You can score one of these for as little as $150. Snag one now before your next trip!

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.