This slimming linen jumpsuit is my new spring uniform, and it's down to just $25 right now

Like most people, I've gotten a little too comfortable in my leggings in the years since lockdown. Nothing compares with how easy they are to pull on — and how comfortable they are. But now that spring is here and outdoor seasonal pursuits (walks in the park! gardening! dinners al fresco!) are ramping up, I'm giving my leggings a break in favor of the flattering, easy-breezy Gihuo Loose Linen Jumpsuit. Right now, you can score this cute suit for as low as $25 with an on-page coupon.

Why is this a good deal?

For just $25, you might want more than one color. This jumpsuit also makes for an ideal spring transitional piece: Layer a turtleneck underneath it on chillier days, and swap it out for tees and tanks as the temperatures warm up. And, regarding those slowly increasing temps, we doubt this will be marked down much more as warmer weather arrives, so now's the time to pounce.

Why do I need this?

If there's one thing I'd like to thank Gen Z for, it's bringing back comfortable clothing. I've welcomed items like wide-leg jeans back into my wardrobe, but I wanted something a little less cumbersome than jeans on certain days. I unexpectedly found what I was looking for at the farmers' market on an effortlessly cool woman — she was wearing a cute linen jumpsuit that I envied.

If you have a tummy (who doesn't), this jumpsuit camouflages it without you having to suck anything in — there's something about the way the bib falls that streamlines your waist if you're wearing the right top. I have a boxy waist that I don’t like to draw attention to, but this jumpsuit makes me feel confident when I pair it with a fitted T-shirt or a tank top (and I don't usually like wearing tank tops). Typically, I wear a size small, and the small fits well. There was minimal shrinkage after washing.

It's cute enough to wear out and about, but casual enough to wear at home without feeling like a slob — a bonus if you have leggings fatigue. It's also easy to throw on when you don’t have time to think about what you're wearing.

Find this jumpsuit at the corner of cute and comfy. (Amazon)

What reviewers say

Plenty of other shoppers love this linen jumpsuit, and they've flooded Amazon with more than 10,000 five-star reviews for a plethora of reasons.

"Perfect for tall, curvy girls!" wrote one satisfied shopper. "I'm 5'11" and about 240 pounds. … I bought this in an XXL and it is AMAZING. Fits my hips and torso perfectly!"

"Three compliments on the first day wearing!" shared an enthusiastic shopper. "These are so comfortable and cute. I'd wear them every day if I could get away with it. Good pockets, adjustable shoulder straps. I need at least one more pair. Slightly baggy, but wanted them that way — hides my tummy."

"These overalls are way better than I expected!" raved another five-star fan. "I have a tummy, and the black color along with the slouchy fit hide it well. And did I mention how comfortable they are?"

"Going to get other colors too," said a final fan. However, they also offered this tip: "The straps hang loosely past the button over the front and do not tuck away. If you're on the loosest length, this likely won't bother you. If you're petite and will need to shorten them, you may want to do something to modify the extra length."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

