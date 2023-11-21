This No. 1 bestselling electric can opener saves your wrists — and it's 40% off for Black Friday
I've somehow acquired tennis elbow without ever picking up a racket, and one of the most painful challenges is opening cans. This everyday task is now the bane of my existence, and we all know how hard it is to turn those manual contraptions to begin with. They don't cinch on the can right, only half gets done before you lose your grip and you wind up with a slice in your finger from jagged metal edges. Enter: The No. 1 bestselling Kitchen Mama Electric Can Opener, which is just $21 (down from $35) during Amazon's Black Friday sale.
Want even more savings? Be sure to check out our roundup of the best Black Friday deals, which is also chock full of expert shopping advice to help you navigate the biggest sales week of the year.
Amazon shoppers rave about how easy can-opening is with this handy gadget — it also makes a great gift.
Why is it a good Black Friday deal?
At 40% off, this is the best price we've seen for this can opener all year — the only other time it dipped this low was during Prime Day! Plus, it's got tens of thousands of perfect ratings so you can rest assured it's a quality product.
Why do I need this?
The Kitchen Mama's mission is to make a safe product for all users. Originally designed for a family member who struggled with this task due to arthritis, the automatic can opener was born. Here's what's to love about this task masterer. (Is that a word? It is now!)
Ready to go with just four AA batteries (sold separately), the Mama ensures you no longer need yet another clumsy appliance on the counter that requires an outlet. Just stash it in a drawer when not in use.
Get it going with just a click of a button, and click again when it's done. Completely safe for those of us who are challenged in the kitchen.
The Kitchen Mama ingeniously opens the can around the side, rather than the top, so it's ergonomically safe as well as effortless. Cleanup's a breeze, too: Just wipe it clean with a damp cloth and stick it in the drawer when you're done.
What reviewers say
A whopping 62,000 Amazon customers (and counting!) are obsessed with the Kitchen Mama.
"This product has been such a lifesaver in our kitchen!" exclaimed one happy user. "Arthritis has hit us both hard, and opening cans has become an issue for us both. ... Oh my, what a game-changer it is. ... You are left with the lid and no sharp edges! I would recommend this item to anyone, arthritis or not!"
"I love this easy-to-use can opener," raved another reviewer. "No cords, no mess, no fuss. This opener cuts in a magical way so there are no sharp edges. It cuts in a way that you can actually remove and replace the lid on the can, which has been helpful with the pet food cans. It even cuts open the pull-top cans in the same way. ... I have had mine for a few months and the original battery is still working strong, no issues."
"Super easy to use," wrote a final fan. "My only complaint is that it doesn't stop when it has completed a whole rotation, but it's easy enough to tell when it has gone all the way around the can, that it's not that big of a deal."
Just place it on your can, push a button and let it get to work. It's that simple.
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:
Auto
VacLife Tire Inflator$22$46Save $24 with Prime and coupon
Suuson Car Phone Holder Mount$14$17Save $3
DBPower Portable Car Jump Starter$51$90Save $39 with Prime and coupon
Vacuums
Inse Cordless Vacuum$100$450Save $350 with coupon
ThisWorx Car Vacuum$25$40Save $15
Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner$89$124Save $35
Yeedi Robot Vacuum$120$300Save $180 with coupon
Shark Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum$100$220Save $120
Kitchen
Keurig K-Compact Coffee Maker$50$100Save $50
BergKoch Splatter Screen$8$30Save $22
Kitchellence 3-Stage Knife Sharpener$10$30Save $20 with Prime
Ninja Mega Kitchen System$100$200Save $100
Swedish Dishcloths, 10-Pack$12$25Save $13 with code
Mattitude Kitchen Mat, 2-Pack$23$43Save $20 with Prime and coupon
Ninja Air Fryer XL$89$160Save $71
Henckels 15-Piece Knife Set$130$345Save $215
Crock-Pot Electric Lunch Box$30$34Save $4
Carote 11-Piece Nonstick Pots and Pans Set$60$140Save $80
Home
Cozsinoor Cooling Bed Pillows, Queen, Set of 2$31$110Save $79 with coupon
Katchy Indoor Insect Trap$17$48Save $31 with Prime and code
GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater$26$60Save $34 with Prime and coupon
Eddie Bauer Throw Blanket$18$35Save $17
Bedsure Comforter Duvet Insert, Queen$22$42Save $20 with coupon
Sealegend Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit$9$17Save $8 with Prime
Your Black Friday Shopping Guide: See all of Yahoo’s Black Friday coverage here. Follow Engadget for Black Friday tech deals. Learn about Black Friday trends on In the Know. Hear from Autoblog’s experts on the best Black Friday deals for your car, garage and home, and find Black Friday sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.
How we find and select deals: Our deal-hunting team of award-winning writers and editors are seasoned experts in their fields (tech, style, home, beauty), many with 20+ years of experience. This team works diligently to bring you the best sales, deals and price drops. Our unbiased experts maintain strict editorial integrity: We only feature items we believe will save you money. Here’s more on how we select deals for our Black Friday and Cyber Monday coverage.