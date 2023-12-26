This men's wallet with more than 36k five-star reviews is down to just $9

Looking for a thoughtful New Year's gift for your fella? Well, how about an awesome new billfold? One bad habit many men fall into is carrying around an ever-thicker and bulkier wallet in their back pocket. Not smart, and not a good look. Well, we've found a fantastic replacement for that weighty wad that also happens to make a useful present as we head into 2024. Right now, you can score this top-selling Travelambo Slim Wallet for as little as $9 (down from $13) now on Amazon. Such a bargain!

Why is this a good deal?

On sale for as little as $9 with an on-page coupon, this popular wallet exudes high-quality style at a low, low price. Honestly, it's so cheap right now we wouldn't be surprised if you stocked up on multiple colors!

Why do I need this?

Each wallet is made of 100% leather, and you can feel extra secure knowing it is equipped with RFID-blocking technology. Choose from 24 colors, ranging from classic neutrals to fun brights.

There's nothing like the gift of a simplified life and streamlined posterior. (Photo: Amazon)

What reviewers say

Below are a few reasons why reviewers call this the “best wallet ever.”

So handsome and stylish

We all want to feel good about objects we use daily. Shoppers say that this looker makes whipping out one's wallet a positive experience. “I absolutely love this wallet,” shared one five-star reviewer. "I initially bought it for the RFID-blocking capabilities (to protect my credit card information), but beyond this, the overall aesthetic of the wallet is masculine, sleek and minimalistic. I love the amount of storage for cash in the three various pouches, an ID card slot and three card slots on the opposite side (which really adds to what I can fit in my wallet). The leather is premium-feeling, and the small attention to detail is amazing."

Cheers to the quality

Each wallet is made with soft, durable leather, and shoppers keep returning to report how pleased they are with the quality. “I’ve had this for over a year now and it’s the best wallet I’ve ever owned," said a happy customer. "No wear and tear, and I’ve thrown this thing around a lot! Also, it might be a low-profile/minimalistic design, but it can fit a lot in it. Currently, I have three cards on the side (the ones I use regularly), six in the deep sleeve, two in the other and a driver's license in the window, and the wallet is still holding its integrity. Highly recommend this!”

Everything in its place

Nothing beats the lightness of being organized. This wallet makes it simple to find what you need at a glance, and yet it still maintains a slim profile. Take it from this dude: "Great little wallet. I have a card in every pocket, and two IDs in the ID pocket for a total of seven cards. Even with all of these cards, I was able to comfortably fit $300 worth of $20 bills (15 bills total) in the middle cash slot with plenty of wiggle room. ... The ID cards slide out effortlessly, even with two of them in there. This fits perfectly in my front [pocket] with my phone and I no longer need to sit on a blocky bi-fold all day."

