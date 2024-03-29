This mega popular Ninja blender doubles as a food processor — and it's down to $150 at Amazon

A powerful blender is a must, especially when the temps start to rise and the refreshing smoothie cravings kick in. But some blenders can do more than just whip up smoothies. Take the wildly popular Ninja Kitchen System: It features several attachments to handle your blending needs, along with food processing, dough-kneading and more. It's so popular, it often sells out — but it's currently in stock and on sale at Amazon.

💰 Why is it a good deal?

With a brand like Ninja, you know you're getting a quality product, so the fact that this 2-in-1 blender/food processor combo is down to $150 (from $200) makes it a sale worth jumping on. While it did dip lower during the holidays and Black Friday, that's rare — this is generally the best we see it for when there isn't a major sale event taking place.

🤔 Why do I need this?

There's so much to love about this Ninja kitchen system. For starters, it has a powerful 1,500-watt blender to effortlessly work its way through whatever ingredients you throw at it — think ice, frozen fruit, raw veggies and more.

The blending pitcher is a sizable 72 ounces, allowing you to make crowd-pleasing portions of smoothies, frozen drinks and soups in one go. Need to chop ingredients? Done in seconds. Prep some bread-to-be? Simply attach the food processor bowl — it can handle up to two pounds of dough.

There are even two 16-ounce to-go cups that attach right to the base, allowing you to make personalized juices and smoothies. And, because this is from Ninja, i.e. a consumer-friendly brand, all the cups, blades and lids are dishwasher-safe.

What you need is a more System-atic approach to your food prep. Here it is, at a killer price. (Amazon)

💬 What reviewers say

This kitchen system has gotten rave reviews from over 31,000 Amazon shoppers.

👍 Pros

"This blender/food processor is awesome," said a five-star fan. "It will chew up anything you put in it. It makes chopping/mincing a snap. I'm looking forward to discovering new ways to use it in the kitchen."

A fellow happy customer called this blender "so useful" and gushed about it, saying, "This is probably one of the best purchases I've made in my life. It's so useful if you like to have smoothies for breakfast. One of the things that held me back in the past was having to use a giant container to just make one smoothie. Also, great for making salad dressings. I use it for dough and cutting vegetables. It's a great value for all its uses."

👎 Cons

One note: "Honestly, the noise is my only complaint," wrote a final fan, adding, "As long as you can bear it for the 30 seconds it takes to blend your drink/recipe, you're good. Bonus is it's friend-, kid- and guest-proof, safety features prevent any mishaps and no one will be able to jam up the motor by stuffing too much spinach in there, I'm fairly certain."

Another kitchen workhorse? This bestselling Fullstar Vegetable Chopper.

Amazon Fullstar 4-In-1 Vegetable Chopper $22 $50 Save $28 with coupon The cure for pre-dinner countertop chaos. All you do is place your vegetable of choice in the chopper, press the lever down and bam! You'll have perfectly cubed produce that falls right into the attached storage container. "Impressive!" exclaimed one happy home cook. "It makes chopping up small veggies like baby carrots, onions and celery a breeze. I'm a senior now with arthritis, and this really helps speed things up in the kitchen while giving my achy hands and fingers a break from the rigors of manually chopping up everything." Save $28 with coupon $22 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

