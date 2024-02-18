This mega-popular foot peel is the best kind of gross — and it's just $13 (that's almost 50% off)

Calluses and dry, dead skin on your feet are no walk in the park. Maybe you’ve accepted your foot fate, or maybe you’ve tried practically every remedy in the book to achieve silky-smooth soles to no avail. There’s one thing you probably haven’t tried: Amazon's No. 1 bestselling Dermora Foot Peel. This cult fave uses a potent mix of plant-based ingredients to slough away dead skin in (strangely satisfying) sheets, leaving your feet baby soft. Today, you can save nearly 50% on the original version with promo code 2ZFIGON5OWYH, bringing the two-pack down to $13 from its original price of $25.

Why is it a good deal?

This mega-seller is a viral favorite because it delivers intensive foot exfoliation at an amazing price. A callus-busting pedicure, considered a "deluxe" treatment, can cost $50 to $75 or even more at salons, depending on your needs. This foot peel will provide those sought-after results at a fraction of the price.

Why do I need this?

If your feet are looking a little worse for the wear this winter, Dermora Foot Peel is a budget-friendly solution for softer, smoother feet. The foot peel arrives as disposable booties that are pre-filled with a powerful concoction of natural exfoliants. Slip them on your tootsies, let them soak for an hour, and prepare for a mini metamorphosis. Much like a chemical peel for your face, it takes a little while for the results to kick in. Over the course of 11 days, the skin on your soles will start to peel off like an onion. (Oh, and in case you're wondering, the process is painless. Really!) It starts around day six, and by day 11, the exfoliation has usually run its course. The process might not be pretty, but the results sure are: The surfaces of your once rough, cracked feet are replaced with soft, supple skin that’s been a mere memory for so long.

For the best results, the company recommends popping on the booties, keeping them in place with the included adhesive tape and remaining seated for an hour while you take in an episode of your favorite TV show. (OK, we added that last part.) After letting the peel thoroughly absorb, wash your feet with soap and water, then wait for the magic to happen. You have nothing to lose but layers of dead, gross skin!

Gorgeous feet are in your future. (Getty)

What reviewers say

When this radical exfoliant first hit the scene, the premise sounded pretty wild. So wild it might actually work — and it did for many people. Soon, legions of fans started jumping on the bandwagon — there are currently 50,000-plus five-star reviews from verified shoppers.

"This product really does work, and the skin underneath the skin that peeled is buttery soft and smooth," exclaimed one reviewer who posted pics midway through the process. "Since it came in a two-pack set I was able to enjoy the product with my boyfriend." Adorable.

Another fan called the process "as satisfying as peeling dried Elmer's Glue off your hand."

"My feet have literally transformed," said another grateful user. "I’ve always had rough feet due to constantly walking and standing, but now my feet are really soft."

If you want to indulge in a major home spa experience, check out the other fresh scents like lavender, tea tree and coconut (prices vary for the different varieties).

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

