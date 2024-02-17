This Kris Jenner-approved, retro-inspired toaster is $28 during Amazon's Presidents' Day Sale (that's 45% off)

Many people look to Kris Jenner for beauty and fashion inspo — but kitchen appliances? Maybe not. That said, a style icon probably has great taste in other facets of life — and this New York Times bestselling author did, in fact, write a cookbook. Among the items that have graced Kris' Amazon storefront is this sleek little Mueller Retro Toaster, which looks almost as chic as the TV matriarch herself. Did we mention it's also marked down from $50 to a very reasonable $28 during the Amazon Presidents' Day Sale? That's 45% off!

For even more savings, check out our roundups of the best Presidents' Day appliance sales, as well as the best Presidents' Day sales overall.

Why is it a good deal?

According to our trackers, this cutie has only dipped lower than its current price once — and it was only by a dollar. We might not always be able to afford most Kris Jenner-approved kitchen appliances, but $28 for a toaster as sleek as this one won't make our wallets angry!

Why do I need this?

The Mueller Retro Toaster might look like it's from the '50s, but it has plenty of modern features to make getting breakfast on the table a breeze. For starters, there are seven browning settings, and the self-centering slots help ensure even color all around. There's also a reheat function for warming up bread without burning, as well as cancel and defrost buttons.

While it's not the most high-tech toaster on the market, it's ideal for anyone who appreciates simple-to-use appliances that get the job done without much fuss. While this model only has two slots — just right for smaller households — it'll hardly take up any space, unlike those 16-function behemoths. It also comes in a 4-slice model if you need toast for a bigger crowd, and you can choose from classic colors including black and white or a selection of pretty pastels.

Kris Jenner always has impeccable taste, and this affordable toaster is no exception. (Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images)

What reviewers say

Kris isn't the only one the Mueller Retro Toaster has won over. Over 5,500 Amazon customers are just as smitten, with some even comparing it to pricier name-brand models.

"Toasters are meant to toast, and this toaster does a great job at that!" one happy shopper said. "I love the retro look. It’s got the Smeg look without the insane price tag of a Smeg. This was a total win for my kitchen, and I haven’t had any issues since I bought it about six months ago."

"Such a great, user-friendly toaster!" gushed another impressed buyer. "We bought it for our house in hopes that it would be simple enough for my 92-year-old grandma to use! She loves it and so do we."

This final fan called it "a beautiful, simple, toaster," adding: "All of the buttons and dials work well and it toasts exactly as it should. My one complaint about the design: The crumb trays are located at the back of the toaster, meaning I have to manually move the toaster to empty them. I suppose I may have been spoiled on the front-facing crumb trays on my old toaster, though."

And while we're on the subject of affordable celebrity kitchen faves, check out this Ina Garten-approved skillet:

Amazon Lodge 10.25-Inch Cast Iron Skillet $20 $34 Save $14 Cast iron pans aren't as high-maintenance as you'd think, and they're ideal for a wide array of cooking tasks, from frying and searing to baking and roasting. Lodge has been in the cast iron business since 1896, so it knows a thing or two about crafting sturdy pieces designed to withstand practically any cooking environment. This skillet is no exception: It can be used on all cooktops, it's oven-safe and it can even be placed over a grill or open flame. Lodge pans are so durable, people are often able to pass them down to younger generations. Check out my full Lodge Cast Iron Skillet review for more. $20 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

