This is not a drill: We tracked down Scrub Daddy’s sold-out heart sponges (going fast!)

I (like many) used to think of cleaning sponges as being dime a dozen. That is, until I experienced the life-changing (particularly cookware- and countertop-saving) sponge that is Scrub Daddy. The brand launched on Shark Tank over 10 years ago and has been gaining momentum with savvy homeowners (not to mention #CleanTokers) ever since. People love them for their gritty yet gentle sponges available in bright colors and limited-edition shapes, the latest being Scrub Daddy's signature heart-eye and heart-shape sponges, released once a year for Valentine's Day and already sold out *almost* everywhere. Read on for more on what makes the sponge so special and how you can secure your own stash — at a discount no less! — while promotions and supplies last.

Why is this a good deal?

With typical retail around $5, Scrub Daddy sponges are already competitively priced, especially when you consider that they’re about double the thickness of a typical sponge and (in my experience, they also tend to hold up for at least twice as long). I’ve seen special-edition versions selling for much higher on third-party retailer sites like Poshmark and eBay, especially once they’re sold out at main retailers, and QVC not only has them but for a real steal. Even more, they’re available in an adorable set of two gift boxes — each containing a mix of Scrub Mommy Heart-Eye Dual-Sided Scrubber Sponges and Scrub Daddy Heart-Shape FlexTexture Scrubbers — for only $33 (or about $4 a piece). Last time I checked, QVC was also offering new customers a special code (NEWYEAR24) for $10 off their first order of $25 or more, which would bring these down to only $23 (just over $2.80 each).

Why do I need this?

Scrub Daddy (and Scrub Mommy!) sponges are a household staple — and for very good reason. They’re tough enough to get the job done (whether it be removing cooking grease or soap scum) yet soft enough to spare precious pans, tiles and floors from any harsh scratching. They're also thick yet still flexible, providing ample cushion and making it easier to maneuver around items and spaces without scraping your hands. (They even have eye and mouth cutouts for cleaning smaller utensils, though you’ll want to be careful with sharp objects such as knives.) And dare I say it … their bright shades and nostalgic shapes make cleaning more fun (see TikTokers gushing over them here and here). Aside from being a bargain, these gift sets in particular add a sweet touch to any kitchen or bathroom and prove the perfect way to get into the Valentine’s Day spirit. They also happen to make a great Valentine’s Day gift for moms, siblings, Galentines — really anyone!

A screenshot of Scrub Daddy’s special-edition heart-eye and heart-shape set, already out of stock. (ScrubDaddy.com)

What reviewers are saying

Scrub Daddy’s original sponges (same material, different shape) have racked up thousands of positive reviews across the Scrub Daddy site and Amazon alone. While new to the season, the Scrub Daddy/Mommy Heart Sponge Sets already come highly recommended by QVC customers who have fallen for their charms and are thankful to have taken a set home.

“These are priceless,” wrote one shopper. “I kid you not, I am using the last of the ones I purchased over three-and-a-half years ago … and it has lasted me over a year. They are so sanitary, last forever and clean everything without scratching or scaring anything.”

“Excellent,” added a second. “I gave a set of these to my daughter and granddaughter two years ago. They both said, 'Best Gift Ever!' They clean them in the dishwasher, and they look brand-new. I just bought two more sets.”

“Great price! Love these!” exclaimed a third. “I have been buying Scrub Daddy/Mommy items since QVC started selling them. Since I am the only one using them in my home, they last a long time. I have given many as gifts. Never smell!”

“Adorable,” confirmed a fourth. “...They were ordered for gift giving and I hope the recipients enjoy using them. They will make them happy, I'm sure.”

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.