This ingenious storage cube will keep your Christmas tree ornaments safe and sound — and it's on sale

Though their specific arrangement varies from year to year, taken together our ornament collection amounts to a statement: "This is what Christmas looks like in our home." It's a warm feeling that stamps the holiday season with that all-important feeling of home. Unfortunately, every year, that feeling is often preceded by a bit of heartbreak, when we open up our not-so-trusty box of holiday decorations and find some of our tree ornaments scratched or even shattered, crushed under the weight of all the other Christmas regalia we hastily packed away in early January. Well, this post-Christmas, QVC's giving us a reason to celebrate with the Honey-Can-Do Ornament Storage Box, a brilliant solution to an all-too-avoidable problem. And there's literally no better time to get yourself one than this Christmas–New Year's week.

Why is it a good deal?

The storage solution is currently on sale for just $22; that's $5 off its regular price. Plus, if you're new to QVC you can score an extra $10 off your first order of $25 with code NEWYEAR24. And if you don't want to pay it all in one go, take advantage of QVC's Easy Pay offer and pay three monthly installments of $7 each.

Why do I need this?

This product is sheer genius in its simplicity: It's a cube featuring 40 honeycomb-esque compartments, each a nestling pod for your precious balls, baubles and figurines. They're adjustable, too, meaning you can fashion extra-roomy spaces for your grandest ornaments and smaller ones for your more diminutive pieces.

Made of polyester, PVC, cardboard and fabric, the Honey-Can-Do surrounds your ornaments with cushioning while keeping them dry and safe from jostling. It measures 15" x 15" x 15" and features fabric handles on either side so that you can easily — and safely — bring them down from the attic or up from the basement every year when the yuletide season beckons.

And at just $22, this is both a great buy and an investment; think of all the money you won't have to lay out down the road replacing ornaments that didn't survive their off-season hibernation. More than that, though: You'll never again have to suffer the heartbreak of losing a favorite tree decoration, whether it's a precious, pricey heirloom or just a piece that's held sentimental meaning for you.

Rubik's got nothing on the genius of this cube. (QVC)

What reviewers say:

"I ordered this ornament cube after many years of frustration with the crushed original boxes [my] ornaments came in," related one (now) happy shopper. "Thank goodness! I waited until I got it the other day to take down my tree. It's pretty large. Easy to put the inserts in and quite sturdy. I had a lot of room left so I didn't add the top two shelves and inserts. ... I'm very happy with this much-needed purchase."

This five-star reviewer agreed: "I've used a lot of storage containers that keep your ornaments safe but this one takes the cake for sure. Very rigid and holds a ton of ornaments. I absolutely love this thing!"

"Is it strange to say I love this storage box? Because I do. It is sturdy and large and an organization lover's dream," wrote a final fan. "I love that I can take the tree down and the ornaments will be safe until next year. This box is perfect for storing my precious ornaments and preserving them for years and years. I've lost several over the years to water damage and poor packaging. I'm so thrilled to have upgraded to this storage cube."