This French pharmacy-favorite hair oil is so popular a bottle is sold every 3 minutes — and you can get it on Amazon

Winter can wreak havoc on your hair, from dry strands and breakage to annoying static. That's why it’s important to take extra good care of it during these colder months. Use a weekly deep conditioning hair mask, wear a hat outside, invest in a humidifier for your home and get yourself a good hair oil, like the French pharmacy-favorite Kérastase Elixir Ultime L'Huile Original Hair Oil. Nearly 8,500 Amazon shoppers give it a five-star rating and according to the brand, one bottle sells every three minutes — that’s 480 bottles per day, 3,360 bottles per week!

So, yes, it’s pretty popular, and for good reason. The ultra-nourishing oil could make your hair feel stronger and softer, look shinier, and protect it against damaging factors like dry winter air and hot tools. It feels super lightweight, but one to two pumps on the lengths and ends of dry or towel-dried hair can make a big difference. According to the product's description, it contains marula oil (for softness and moisture), camellia oil (for hydration and shine) and organ oil (for boosting elasticity).

Now, you should know that the Kerastase Elixir Ultime L'Huile Original Hair Oil is a French pharmacy staple. This is kind of a big deal, because French drugstores are a little more très chic than the American ones. Nothing about my regular trip to CVS for shampoo or moisturizer feels fancy, but French pharmacies carry high-end skin care and hair care at lower prices than we’re used to seeing over here. Additionally, like many other European countries, France has higher standards than the U.S. for what chemicals are legally allowed to be put into beauty products.

Luckily, you don't have to book a trip to France to get the Kerastase Elixir Ultime L'Huile Original Hair Oil. You can get it on Amazon! Shoppers there back up its impressive sales, calling it things like "pure magic" and "absolutely the best."

"I saw this product being recommend by several 'hair care' accounts on social media and let me just say, it is 100% worth it!" wrote one impressed customer. "It feels so luscious and hydrating, my hair loves it and looks so voluminous! Smells great but also not overpowering... Do yourself a favor and get this product!"

"I have tried different hair oils in the past which have left my hair feeling greasy or heavy but this stuff is AMAZING!!!" shared another enthusiastic reviewer. "I have pretty greasy hair. ... It leaves my hair so shiny and soft, and I cannot stress enough that it doesn’t make my hair greasy!"

Of course, one downside is the price. One bottle will knock you back $58. For a high-end brand, it's not that surprising, and Amazon shoppers say it's worth it.

"Expensive, but worth it," wrote one satisfied shopper. "Simply the best oil I have ever used for my hair. Excellent performance. Does not weigh it down, makes it look shiny and silky, and does not require blow drying to work... It is a basic in my routine and I will not change it anytime soon."

Another person shared: "I have fine and thin hair, so I don't need much, but everything else literally felt like I just put straight oil in my hair. It looked greasy, heavy, and gross. This oil is different. My hair feels like silk. It's still lightweight, and smells great too. So, while it's higher in price, this bottle will last me well over a year."

Does your hair need all the help it can get? Upgrade your whole routine and get Kérastase's entire Elixir Ultime line. You can start with the shampoo, use a little conditioner and finish with the hair oil.

KERASTASE Kérastase Elixir Ultime Oil-Infused Conditioner This conditioner is deeply hydrating and conditioning. You can use it every single day, but like the oil, a little goes a long way. The brand recommends using a "coin size" amount. "Glad I could find this on Amazon instead of paying salon prices," wrote one five-star reviewer. "I use this along with the matching shampoo and it makes my hair very soft and smooth. Doesn’t leave behind any product buildup and makes her hair feel more lightweight. The smell is amazing and can smell it all day!" $48 at Amazon $48 at Sephora$48 at Kérastase USA

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.