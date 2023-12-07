This fan-favorite 'slimming' vest is on sale for as low as $30 at Amazon

Slimming, attractive outerwear isn't easy to find. But it can be done, and we've got proof! The Fuinloth Women's Quilted Vest is on sale at Amazon now for as much as 25% off, ranging from $30 for the versatile black to $33 (was $40) in 18 other colors, including lovely forest green. Zip this baby over a long-sleeve tee on a chilly morning and you'll be good to go. In colder temps, it feels like a warm hug under a coat without adding any uncomfortable bulk.

Why is it a good deal?

Already affordable at its regular price of $40, the Fuinloth Women's Quilted Vest is definitely a steal at as low as $30 with the current 25% off savings, and only a couple bucks more for other sizes and shades. Slimming vests like this can cost over $150, so this is definitely a deal worth jumping on!

Why do I need this?

Perfect for throwing on when a jacket is too heavy and a sweater is too light, this slim, trim puffer has a polyester shell, lining and filler. That means it will keep you toasty and is super easy to clean. Don't want to carry a purse? No worries — It has two outer zippered pockets and an inner pocket, too!

Not only is this vest slimming, but it also folds up nicely so you can throw it in a backpack or suitcase without it taking up too much extra space. We love a layering piece that you can roll up and take with you.

A slimming puffer vest? Yep, it's a thing! (Amazon)

What reviewers say

This top-selling vest has over 19,000 five-star ratings. Shoppers adore its fit and quality — some even compare it to vests from other, more expensive brands.

"I tend to buy either Eddie Bauer, Patagonia or Land's End vests," confessed this convert. "This is a very nice quality vest ... It has just the right amount of sheen and the material is soft. I really love this vest and I'll be wearing it a lot."

Another five-star fan reported: "Very comfortable and flattering vest for cooler days. It fits nicely and has a tapered waist, so it doesn't have that boxy look that some vests have." She added: "I like the pockets that zip, so I don't have to worry about keys or phone falling out of the pockets when I take it off.

This shopper gave us the skinny on her experience: "Slimming and well fitted. This vest is a thin puff... I have other vests that ... make me feel like a Marshmallow Man or 100 pounds heavier. I received several compliments."

"This is well-made with high-quality material and fits like a glove," wrote a wised-up reviewer. "I have several vests from Patagonia and love them but this is practically identical at a fraction of the cost."

One admirer admitted to a quibble about its quilting: "This is a great vest for cool weather. It’s comfy and flattering. There is not much stretch to it so if you are shorter with curvy hips, it might be hard to zip and sizing up might help."

