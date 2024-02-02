This cult-favorite hot hairbrush brings 'instant results' — and it's on sale for $40 (nearly 35% off)

If your hair is naturally curly or wavy, it probably takes some serious effort to get it straight. You usually have to blow it out and follow up with a flat iron to truly tame those locks. That's why straightening tools are so popular — you simply brush your hair to get smooth, silky locks. Of course, brushes that do it all don't come cheap. That's why it's so exciting that Amazon has knocked down the price on the Tymo Hair Straightener Brush by $20 today.

Why is it a good deal?

At $40, a sweet near-35% off, this is the lowest price we've seen for the Tymo Hair Straightener Brush since late last year. Plus, getting blowouts and hair styling can rack up quite the bill — investing in this straightener is much, much cheaper.

Why do I need this?

The Tymo Hair Straightener Brush combines a flat iron with 3D heated "teeth" — simply move it through your hair to get the results you're after. The teeth really get in there and straighten away.

Flip through five different heat functions until you find the setting that's right for you and your hair; a heatproof glove keeps your fingers safe as you work. You even get clips and a carrying case with this set.

Choose from three on-sale colors: black, gold and pink. However, you'll snag the best savings by far with classic black.

Enjoy all this goodness for only $40. (Amazon)

What reviewers say

This tool has an army of devoted fans, with a whopping 37,000-plus five-star ratings.

"My hair is usually curly, and I wanted something to make it more manageable," said one rave review. "This comb works better than the brushes since it works its way through the strands of hair and can get closer to the hairline, too." A fellow happy customer said that the comb "straightens easily," adding, "Prefer this over a straightener! Super easy to use!"

Another fan couldn't stop gushing about how well it works. "I fell in love with this pretty brush at first sight! I bet my life it is the most beautiful and stylish hair straightener brush in the world," they said. "I'm so tired of straightening my hair with a flat iron, which is time-consuming and keeps damaging my hair. This pretty baby completely exceeds my expectations! Literally, it heats up within 60 seconds, and in just a few minutes, it straightened my thick, wavy hair without the danger of burning myself."

"So much time saved!" raved a shopper. "I love this thing. Completely. Straightening my hair took MINUTES. Like, instant results as soon as the comb goes through. I am majorly in love, 100% impressed. This is a game changer; it's about to make my life so much easier. I'll never pay someone to straighten my hair again."

Nab this fan-favorite brush at a serious discount while you still can!

