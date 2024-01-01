This compact rowing machine is the 'Swiss Army Knife' of at-home gyms — and it's on sale at Amazon for $85

If you're thinking about your 2024 New Year's resolutions and "exercise more" is one of them, you're not alone. According to a survey by Forbes Health/OnePoll, nearly half of the respondents said improving their fitness level is a top priority in the new year. One way to help you achieve your goals is to eliminate any hurdles, like that the gym is too far away. Bring the gym home with this compact rowing machine that’s on sale for just $85 (was $130) at Amazon.

Sunny Health & Fitness Sunny Health & Fitness Rowing Machine $85 $130 Save $45 This top-selling rowing machine has 12 levels of smooth resistance, and it’s super quiet, thanks to a hydraulic resistance system. That means if you like an early morning workout, you can hop on this rower without waking up the rest of your household. $85 at Amazon

Why is this a good deal?

The Sunny Health & Fitness Rowing Machine doesn't go on sale very often — this might be the only time the price drops in 2024! Not only that, but unlike the gym, you don’t have to pack up a bag or drive anywhere to get in a good sweat session either. You can use this little guy anywhere in your home.

Why do I need this?

Rowing is easy to learn — the machine mimics the movement you’d make if you were rowing a boat — and it works the entire body. You can use it for low or high-impact exercises, and you’ll be glad to know that it’s easier on the joints than say, running.

“The rowing machine is like the Swiss Army knife of the gym,” professional rower and Hydrow athlete Michelle Sosa told Shape magazine. “Its multiple purposes include low-impact workouts, high-intensity sprint intervals, low-intensity endurance development, full-body strength training, core training, heart health and posture control.”

Because the top-selling Sunny Health & Fitness Rowing Machine is compact and lightweight, it’s not a huge burden to take it out. Place it in front of the TV and burn calories as you watch the morning news or rewatch episodes of Yellowstone at night. When you’re not using it, simply fold it up and store it away in a closet. It's comfy too, thanks to the cushy ergonomic seat and padded handlebar.

Keep in mind that the World Health Organization’s latest guidelines for exercise recommend 150–300 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity and 75–150 minutes of vigorous-intensity physical activity per week. While moderately intense workouts can include going for a walk or a virtual yoga class, you may want some at-home equipment (like a rowing machine) to help you kick it up to a more "vigorous" level.

Grab this compact rowing machine while it's on sale for less than $100.

What reviewers say

More than 11,000 Amazon shoppers have given it a perfect five-star rating.

“This thing is amazing, I have lost so much weight from using this, I went to see my doctor [and] she is very happy with my overall health,” wrote another happy reviewer. “This is the best workout machine I have used and is fun to work out on. I use it for 45 minutes every day! My clothes are fitting better, [and] OMG my arms are getting in shape.”

One five-star fan, who had been skeptical because of the low price, shared: “This is a terrific buy. I saw many rowing machines for several hundred dollars, and I was hesitant to order it because of the 'you get what you pay for' rule. I'm so glad that I took the chance. This is solid, easy to use, and I love it!”

"It looks like nothing but it makes you work hard," explained another impressed shopper. "I love it! At home, it's used by my husband, 11-year-old daughter and me, all three at different levels, and all three feel it's working on us. Don't get me wrong, I am sure there are many rowing machines that are much better, but this is the one I found with a better quality-price relationship ... Just one thing — it gets hot, for example, when my husband at level 8 does 30 minutes. It does not burn the skin, but is hot."

There you have it. You don’t need to spend a lot of money or carve out a lot of space to get in a good workout at home. With this rowing machine, the gym’s got nothing on your living room.

Sunny Health & Fitness Sunny Health & Fitness Rowing Machine $85 $130 Save $45 Track your progress with the rower's digital monitor that displays exercise time, row count and calories. Plus, the ergonomically designed seat is cushioned, the handlebar is padded with foam and the foot pedals have adjustable straps and nonslip grip, making the machine comfortable to use as well. $85 at Amazon

And for something more advanced...

Sunny Health & Fitness Sunny Health Fitness Smart Compact Adjustable Rowing Machine $117 $160 Save $43 Those who prefer a bigger dose of tech with their exercise may want to check out this new smart upgrade. It lets you connect via Bluetooth to an app for tailored workouts, progress tracking and training videos. Just pop your phone onto the stand and get rowing! $117 at Amazon

