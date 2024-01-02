This bestselling mini bike lets you pedal while you work (or watch TV!) — and it's on sale for $43
Happy 2024! With a new year ahead of us rife with possibilities and potential, a lot of resolutions have been made — fitness being a common theme. But when you're already busy, how do you make time to go to the gym? Easy: Bring the gym to you. The cute and compact Himaly Mini Exercise Bike fits neatly underneath your desk (or in front of a couch!) and makes it easy to get in a workout even on the craziest of days. Right now, you can score this bestselling little gadget for just $43 as part of Amazon's Winter Sale.
Himaly Mini Exercise Bike$43$49Save $6
With multiple resistance levels, this mini bike offers as easy or as tough a workout as you want — and it grows with you as your fitness level improves. Choose from black, silver, silver/black, white and gray.
Why is this a good deal?
At only $43, this little guy costs way less than a spin class membership. Plus, it allows you to multitask (it'll keep you awake during long meetings!).
Why do I need this?
If you want to get in shape this year, you can spend a small fortune on workout equipment — or simply score this mini-pedaler to move your body with minimal effort. Put it under a desk to pedal while you work, or place it on a desk to focus on your arms. We love that you can adjust the level of resistance, so it's great for easing into it if you're just starting out. But if you're a veteran gym-goer, give yourself a challenge!
Sneak a peek at the LCD monitor to see how long you've been pedaling or how many calories you've burned. This thing is lightweight, coming in at just 8 pounds. It has an anti-slip pad that makes it easy to use on the floor or even on the desktop. You know, for when you're pedaling with your hands.
What reviewers say
"I have been looking FOREVER for something that was affordable and worked. I am at my desk 8 to 12 hours a day with little to no activity. This was a game-changer. It fits well under my desk and I have been able to finally get active. I love that it counts calories as well as distance. Have been able to drop 5 pounds so far and feel like I have more energy. Highly recommend!" one fan said.
"Easy to use," wrote another. "It's small, compact and has adjustable tension control."
"I use this as I’m watching TV. It has helped my legs and stomach," said a five-star reviewer, who noted that it "does move around a little. I tossed the [non-slip] pads that came with it. They would leave black lint."
Training for a triathlon? Get your pedaling practice in without braving the cold.
