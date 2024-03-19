This bestselling hair-strengthening oil has 57,000+ fans: 'Fuller than it has been in years'

Many products claim to cure your hair concerns, and it's hard to know what might be worth your money. Social media can help cut through the noise: It's full of shoppers who've tried various treatments and are more than happy to provide honest reviews. The latest item TikTok users can't get enough of? Mielle Organics Scalp & Hair Strengthening Oil, which features rosemary and mint — two ingredients that may be effective for promoting hair growth, according to Heathline.

Why is this a good deal?

Hair loss products and quality hair care, in general, can cost a pretty penny. So when an effective formula is less than $10, we have to take notice. The Mielle Organics Scalp & Hair Strengthening Oil is currently on sale for $9 and is an Amazon No. 1 best-seller, so don't let the wallet-friendly price give you pause.

Why do I need this?

According to a 2015 study published by the National Library of Medicine, rosemary oil was found to be as effective at promoting hair growth as some over-the-counter treatments and medicines. The study investigated how effective rosemary oil was in the treatment of alopecia compared with minoxidil 2%. After six months, "both groups experienced a significant increase in hair count," researchers said.

Rosemary and mint are known to help increase blood circulation, which can allow more oxygen to get to your scalp and stimulate hair follicles. Mielle's mega-popular elixir has both ingredients, and you can snag the No. 1 bestseller for just $9 on Amazon.

Apply the oil to your scalp two to three times a week, gently massaging it into follicles. It should help not only with shine but leave strands smelling fresh. This woman-owned brand also makes other products including shampoo, conditioner and hair masks to help ensure every day is a good hair day.

A little of this hair-strengthening oil goes a long way. (Amazon)

What reviewers say

Amazon shoppers are big fans. "This product is awesome and actually works," raved one of 57,000-plus five-star reviewers. "I just bought a bottle for my friend, since she also suffers from thin hair and hair loss. I highly recommend this product for all hair types. I have very thin hair, and this product is just what I needed, plus you don't pay the expensive dollars like other hair-loss products. Highly recommended."

Another shopper said that "even though it’s a small bottle, a little goes a long way." The same shopper also shared a special technique that they say leaves their hair especially soft and shiny. "I usually pour my shampoo amount on my hand then add a few drops of the rosemary with it, and it smells so good while in the shower. Leave it in for about three to four minutes, then I rinse it off."

A third reviewer said they noticed a difference in their scalp health after using this product. "After looking at photos of my hair before I started using the oil, I can say it has made a huge difference. My hair is so shiny and fuller than it has been in years. Not to mention the one bottle has lasted me the full three months with consistent usage."

"This product works very well for hair loss," another buyer said. "I used it on my mother — she now has hair where she didn’t in the front."

The oil can sometimes make your hair "a bit oily/greasy," a final reviewer noted. However, "it was totally worth it."

