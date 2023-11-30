This bestselling digital kitchen thermometer is the perfect stocking stuffer — get it while it's a hot $13

You love eating meat, but cooking it? That's another story. Unless you're a professional pitmaster, it can be tough (no pun intended) to know when your meat is perfectly done — not overcooked, and certainly not raw. Enter: the ThermoPro TP03, because the best way to make sure your food is cooked perfectly and safely is by taking its temperature. It's lightning-fast, precise and so popular it's earned a flawless five-star rating from over 96,000 reviewers. And Prime members can snag it for just $13 (down from $21) at Amazon. Get one for yourself, and another for your favorite foodie — it makes the perfect stocking stuffer.

Why is it a good deal?

A great thermometer takes the guesswork out of cooking, and anything that makes mealtime easier is a plus in our book. No professional or home cook should be without one, especially now that it's just $13 for Prime members (non-members can get it for $15). Think of how much meat — which isn't cheap! — you've had to throw out because it was inedible. With this bad boy you'll achieve perfect results every time, while saving money and reducing waste. Plus, you'll get a lot of use out of it, even beyond carnivorous cuisine.

Why do I need this?

The ThermoPro TP03 Digital Meat Thermometer has a 3.9-inch probe with a high-precision sensor for ultra-fast readings — we're talking mere seconds to ensure your steak doesn't turn into rubber while you're waiting to see the temperature. It features a range of –58 to 572 degrees F (about –50 to 300 degrees C) and an easy-to-read backlit LCD display.

Keep it on the fridge (it has a built-in magnet) or use the attached hook to hang it up. And don't worry about draining the battery (it takes one AAA — included!); the thermometer automatically shuts down after 10 minutes of inactivity.

It's also a versatile little gadget; you can use it to properly gauge the doneness of breads and cakes, or check the temperature of coffee, milk, cold beverages and even candy.

Because man cannot live on meat alone ... the Thermapro also works on bread! (Amazon)

What reviewers say

Says a five-star fan: "The design is very clever. Just push the red hinge button, and the temperature probe pops out. Open it all the way, and the probe clicks into place. Then puncture the food to be measured, push the on/off button, and voilà — you get a temperature reading in the blink of an eye."

"Professional chef here," wrote another satisfied shopper. "Everything like a cake or bread could be tested, and you can cook with confidence and precision. Great design and no fuss. Seems like it will last as well ... Exactly what I was looking for."

"I have been using this for a while now," shared a third home cook. "The readings match two different thermometers brought over by friends, and have made my cooking much more accurate. I thought I'd use it primarily for roasts and steaks, but I now use it to test doneness on sourdough loaves, checking water temperature for yeast starter and even double checking room temperature in various areas of the house to check my home thermostat. The greatest feature is the magnet on the back, which means I keep this right on the door of my fridge. Never loose it, never have to worry where I put it."

"It's fast and easy to read, with results showing up in around six or seven seconds, as advertised," added a final fan. "My only minor complaint is that the body is so lightweight that sometimes it can be difficult to stand upright. If you're sticking it into something on the grill, it has a tendency to fall over, so I have to hold it in place to get an accurate reading. Six or seven seconds of holding your hand over a 500-degree grill is a bit uncomfortable. But it's tolerable, and with most items it works just fine. Overall, an excellent thermometer that I'd recommend."

