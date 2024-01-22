This best-selling shampoo fixed my flaky scalp over 5 years ago and I've sworn by it ever since

My scalp gets so dry every single winter and this is the only shampoo that clears everything out and leaves it soothed and moisturized. (Getty)

Everyone's hair is different, but one thing almost all of us are concerned about — despite hair texture, porosity and length — is scalp care. As someone with a 4B hair type (kinky-coily), I am somewhat apprehensive about experimenting with products not particularly formulated for me.

However, back in 2018, I blindly trusted the folks at Briogeo after fighting what seemed to be a far-too-long battle with my unbalanced, flaky scalp. After just a couple of washes, I found that the results were pleasantly transformative, to say the least.

I purchased the brand's popular Scalp Revival Soothing Solutions Value Set in hopes that one of the products included would restore my scalp's health. I noticed, over time, that the bestselling Charcoal + Coconut Oil Micro-Exfoliating Shampoo was the true MVP of the set.

Specifically formulated with soothing and cleansing ingredients like Binchotan charcoal, super-vitamin panthenol and coconut oil, this shampoo, light and whipped in texture, immediately felt completely unique. Also, a little goes a long way, so you're sure to get more bang for your buck.

Described as the ideal product "for those with a dry, flaky, itchy scalp," this shampoo has a cooling sensation that immediately soothes the scalp upon contact. Aside from the physically pleasing sensation it provides, the Briogeo Charcoal + Coconut Oil Micro-Exfoliating Shampoo works from within to restore the scalp's health.

Here's how it works: The charcoal draws out any impurities both from the scalp and hair follicles while "vegetable-derived micro-exfoliators remove dead skin cells and product build-up."

To further reduce any post-wash itchiness, the shampoo includes a trio of cooling oils to remedy any inflammation. It includes peppermint and spearmint oils to reduce the itchiness and tea tree oil, a proven anti-septic, to reduce scalp irritation. Coconut oil is also a leading ingredient in this shampoo. It provides deep moisture to the scalp to combat and prevent any further dryness and flakiness.

Also, based on a clinical study, 92% of users "indicated the shampoo hydrated their scalp," while 100% "said it reduced flakiness."

This Briogeo shampoo is also a bestseller with thousands of reviewers attesting to its benefits. One Sephora shopper said it "gave my scalp/hair new life," before adding that, after trying so many products to restore her dry, flaky scalp, this turned out to be the product that changed everything. "I started using this in conjunction with the 'Don't Despair, Repair' hair mask," they said. "After two weeks my flakes were gone."

The product has over 1,800 five-star reviews on Amazon, with tons of shoppers saying it's revived their brittle and dry hair and scalp. "In the winter time, my scalp gets flaky," one impressed Amazon shopper wrote. "This is the only thing that has worked to stop it."

The only general downside most shoppers had for the product (myself included), is that it's "a bit pricey." However, right now, it's a couple of dollars cheaper on Amazon than it is at Sephora and even directly from Briogeo. So, shop now while it's still in stock!

If a flaky, itchy scalp or even dandruff are concerns you have that need to be addressed, this targeted shampoo is my personal recommendation (along with thousands of others). From first-hand experience, it's definitely worth the buy.

