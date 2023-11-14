This AirPods Black Friday deal drops the Pro 2 price down to $230

Do you want powerful, crystal-clear audio to listen to while you set off on a gorgeous foliage hike? Then it's time to pick up that pair of Apple AirPods Pro you've been eyeing. Right now, this early Amazon Black Friday deal drops these beloved Apples down to just $230, compared to their usual price of $249. These AirPod Black Friday deals tend to fluctuate and are selling faster than a Mrs. Field's giant cookie — so snap them up while you can!

Apple Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) $230 $249 Save $19 Active noise cancellation shuts the world out so you can immerse yourself in music, podcasts or whatever makes you happy. Adaptive Transparency mode lets you listen to your tunes but also hear any important noises from your surroundings. $230 at Amazon

Why is this a good Black Friday deal?

AirPod Pros are some of the most highly sought-after earbuds on the market, and this price point makes them attainable. The price sometimes drops lower, but right now this is one of the most affordable prices you'll find anywhere on the web.

Why do I need these?

For one thing, they’re customizable. Big ears? Small ears? No problem. Whereas previous AirPod iterations subscribed to a one-size-fits-all approach, Apple redesigned these buds with silicone tips for a comfy fit. Now they’ll feel better in your ears and are less likely to slip out. In fact, these state-of-the-art Pros provide a special "Ear Tip Fit Test" so you can learn which size is best for you and your unique ear shape. (If you want to know more about the pros and cons of these over the previous generation, read our full review.)

Unlike previous versions of the iconic buds, the Pros feature active noise canceling to block out nearly all ambient sound and background chatter. AirPods Pro are also a revelation in the battery life department — six hours, compared to the previous model's 3.5 hours. You can drop them in their included wireless charging case to juice them up for an additional 24 hours of power.

These earbuds offer a seamless wireless syncing experience with just about any Apple device, including iPhone, iPad, MacBook and iMac. But their utility extends way beyond the Appleverse: They'll also pair perfectly well with Android smartphones or tablets, as well as Windows laptops and desktops.

Apple's AirPods Pro are a big step up in audio quality, and they have the bells and whistles that entry-level AirPods just don’t have, so we think they're well worth it.

These AirPods Pro are a big step up in audio quality.

What reviewers say

"They have truly transformed my audio experience. These earbuds are nothing short of exceptional," one fan raved.

Another customer said, "These earbuds are worth the money. Honestly, if you have an iPhone and are looking for headphones, do not think you will find a comparable experience or sound with any other earbuds. You won’t. The integration of these things is astounding and makes pairing the headphones and the iPhone seem like magic is happening behind the scenes. These things are killer, from the transparency mode, bass response when listening to music, and seamless handoff between devices. These aren’t just a little bit better than the competition, they are a lot better."

"These buds absolutely shut down outside noise. Used them in a body shop and could not hear shop noise. The music comes through like you are part of the band. Only downside is the battery life is between three and five hours," wrote one shopper.

(Note: For more options, check out Yahoo Life executive commerce editor Rick Broida's comprehensive review of AirPods Pro alternatives under $100.)

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

