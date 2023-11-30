This $22 Amazon sweatshirt is so soft, shoppers say it's 'made from clouds'

Do you ever look at your cat and wish you could trade places? She doesn’t have to work, she naps all day, she’s kind of rude but nobody cares because she’s really cute. And with all that fur, she’s living her coziest life. Maybe you’ve tried to replicate that level of cozy —but to no avail, because you’re not made of layers of fluff. Well, we’re here to help you get there, and you won’t need to sacrifice your dignity by wearing a Snuggie to achieve it. See, there’s an Amazon sweatshirt that reviewers swear is peak cozy and looks good, and you can score one (or a couple) for yourself, starting at $22.

Amazon Gadewake Womens Casual Sweatshirt Perfect for pairing with your favorite denim or leggings, this cozy wonder has a secret up its sleeve — yep, it has pockets! $22 at Amazon

Soft, snuggly and stylish

The Gadewake sweatshirt is available in eight colors (most are on sale with the 10% off coupon on the product page) and sizes S through XXL. More than18,000 shoppers have logged five-star reviews, and we’re thinking they’re onto something. And right now you can save a few bucks on several shades of this rarely discounted top.

You'll feel and look great in this sweatshirt — it's made with a soft, lightweight cotton-poly blend for supreme snuggliness, and the heathered colors available (like Dark and Light Gray, Yellow, Green and more) are both flattering and easy to pair with just about any kind of bottoms. We especially love how this pullover looks with a comfy pair of leggings.

Outfitting yourself for winter with one of these eye-catchers for less than $25 bucks? No sweat.

What reviewers say

Reviewers are raving about this cotton-poly knit, which some say is the softest thing they own. “When I took it out of the bag I was beyond thrilled because it was so darn soft,” one five-star reviewer writes. “I was not expecting it to feel softer than my most expensive sweater that was 10 times as expensive, but it was.” Another says, “This is one of the softest tops I have ever owned. It feels like it’s made from clouds!”

Writes one pleased reviewer,“I got this to wear over my scrubs at the animal clinic I work at. It's been durable with the doggos and kitty claws… some of my coworkers saw me wearing this and got their own.”

Another happy shopper says, “I'll love wearing it with lounge pants while hanging out around the house, but I can also see myself wearing it out with jeans and boots.”

One mom this while 8 months pregnant in hopes that she could wear it during and after pregnancy, and is thrilled with her purchase. “I had my baby and I’m a couple of weeks out, and this shirt has been an excellent transition shirt out of maternity clothes,” she writes. “It’s still very loose and comfortable. Great for hiding the postpartum tummy.”

Another mom says she bought the sweatshirt in two colors and adores the pockets: “Pockets are great for carrying my phone, snacks and random things my kids hand to me (paper, rocks, dead flowers/weeds, broken toys, etc).”

