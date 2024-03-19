This $16 battery organizer and tester means 'no more searching in the junk drawer'

It's an all-too-common frustration: When you need batteries the most, they seem to disappear into the abyss of your junk drawer. Well, that's where this handy Battery Organizer and Tester comes into play. Over 15,000 five-star fans say this dedicated container makes keeping track of batteries a lot easier — and the tester helps ensure you're not holding onto duds. With spring cleaning season upon us, it's time to finally bring some order to the chaos.

Scavenging for batteries inevitably ends with three AAs and a random AAA that doesn't fit your device. (Just me?) This organizer makes it easy to keep track of all of your random batteries, regardless of size. It also has a tester, so you can check to see whether there's a charge — after all, who knows how long those Ds have been living in that old holiday decoration you've just unearthed?

The case can hold 45 AA batteries, 25 AAA batteries, four 9-volt batteries, eight C batteries, six D batteries and five watch-style batteries. The lid is clear, so you can see what you have at a glance. And while it can easily be stored in a drawer, you can also mount this battery organizer on the wall (perhaps inside a closet) so that it's always within easy reach. If someone in your life is a bit of a tech whiz and enjoys tinkering with gadgets, they'll love having something like this readily available.

Marie Kondo your junk drawer with a battery organizer that most definitely sparks joy. (Amazon)

More than 15,000 Amazon shoppers have given this organizing dynamo a five-star rating. Here's a sampling of their reasons:

"Just what we needed to organize all our batteries," one shopper said. "No more searching in the junk drawer. Great capacity."

"It's so nice to have my batteries in one place and organized by size instead of having them thrown in a bin and digging around looking for what I needed," another reviewer raved. "And I love having the tester."

As one hyperbolic reviewer puts it: "I used this product to save my marriage. If I had to answer one more time, 'Honey, where are the batteries?' Or if I did let the spouse know where the batteries are kept, then the batteries would get used up until I needed one, and then there wouldn't be any left in the drawer. Now they're out where we can see ... I know when we're getting low, and I can buy more before I actually need one."

Another fan said, "I love this product because I have so many batteries, some regular some rechargeable. It helped me to get all the batteries organized. I would find batteries around the house, so this gave me a place to put them. The tester helped find the good batteries so I didn’t have to test with a battery-operated item. Definitely worth the investment for me."

"It meets my demands on knowing what I have at a glance," commented a final five-star shopper. "Easy to restock when I see I'm running out. Testing is easy. The only downside is its bulkiness, to be expected."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

