Will There Be a Third 'Aquaman' Movie?

Jason Momoa is back as Arthur Curry, the King of Atlantis known to comic book fans as Aquaman, in superhero sequel Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Set a couple of years after the first film, Aquaman is now married to Mera (Amber Heard) and the father of Arthur Jr., dividing his time between the underwater realm of Atlantis and the surface world. When Black Manta (Yahya Abdul Mateen II) returns and climate change begins to threaten life in Atlantis, Aquaman must team up with his former enemy and half-brother, Orm Marius (Patrick Wilson) to protect his family and kingdom.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom also stars Randall Park as marine biologist Stephen Shin, Dolph Lundgren as King Nereus, Temuera Morrison as Aquaman's father Tom Curry, and Nicole Kidman as Queen Atlanna.

Without going into spoiler territory, Aquaman 2 ends in a way that changes the status quo in DC's wider franchise, leading to the question: what next?

Will there be an Aquaman 3?

As of right now, there are no plans for a third installment, and the future of the franchise looks a little uncertain given that Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is the final film to be released in DC's Extended Universe ahead of the upcoming hard reboot at the hands of James Gunn and Peter Safran.

But does that mean it's the end of the road for Arthur Curry?

"In my heart of hearts, I hope not," Momoa told Access Hollywood. "I've been playing him for 12 years, I love this character. I have a lot of ideas of what I'd love to do with him. But it really comes down to the audience... I think it's an amazing movie, I hope it does well, if it does better than the first one, why wouldn't they make another one? That's just me being realistic."

Warner Bros.

What would Aquaman 3 be about?

Momoa has some thoughts about where to take the character in a potential third film, saying that at some point he would love to pass the torch to a younger version of the superhero.

"The plans I have for more are amazing," he said. "What's interesting is there's a lot of things that can happen within this world because... I'm going to get in so much trouble for this... There's four different Batmans, there's five different Spider-Mans, there's all these different things. No-one's replacing me, but there's always going to be something that's next. And I already have a son. So the family dynamic is there, all these things are going to happen, I'm still part of the world, it's the next generation."



