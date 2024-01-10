Thinning locks? Amazon shoppers can save $20 on Viviscal's popular hair-growth supplement

Whether owing to stress or simple aging, thinning hair is a common issue for both men and women. But just because something happens to plenty of people doesn't mean you should have to suffer through it. If you're shedding more than usual, it's important to consult a dermatologist to try to figure out what could be behind it, along with researching what evidence-based treatments might work for you. If, however, you don't want to wait until then to take action, you might want to try a supplement, and it just so happens that Amazon has Viviscal's renowned Hair Growth Supplement on sale. Shoppers can score a three-month supply for $76, which works out to just 42 cents a tablet.

Why is this a good deal?

Hair loss treatments can cost into the thousands, and they aren't always guaranteed to work. This supplement is certainly not 100% guaranteed either, but it is an inexpensive option to try. This is the lowest price we've seen on Viviscal since Black Friday, so if you're looking to give it a shot as a hair-growth solution, now is definitely the time to pounce.

Why do I need this?

Maybe you're wondering: "Do hair loss supplements actually do anything?" They can definitely help, says New York City dermatologist Dr. Gary Goldenberg, founder of Goldenberg Dermatology. "Supplements that contain ingredients to block DHT [dihydrotestosterone] — one of the drivers of androgenetic hair loss — can help slow down the process of hair loss," he says. "Other ingredients, such as biotin, help strengthen hair and nails."

Biotin, along with zinc, vitamin D, iron and niacin, can "help decrease DHT, improve hair strength, and have antioxidant properties," Goldenberg says.

Viviscal Hair Growth Supplement contains collagen, biotin, zinc, vitamin D, iron and niacin, and a three-month clinical trial found that it increased the number of hairs in participants by 32% and decreased shedding by 39%. The researchers also found that using the supplement led to higher quality-of-life assessment scores among supplement users compared to those who took a placebo.

The wake-up call that you, and your follicles, have been waiting for. (Amazon)

What reviewers say

Thousands of Amazon reviewers swear by Viviscal. "I'm in my 60s and my hair is getting finer and finer," shared one five-star fan. "During menopause, I lost a lot of hair! I was just tired of not being able to even style my hair because it was so fine and thin. Last-ditch effort, I bought this product when it was discounted. I've been using it for two months now, and I've got to say, I love being able to wash, brush and style my hair. It feels so much thicker, and the near bald spot on the crown of my head is filling in. I was truly a skeptic, but I will buy this product again."

A fellow happy customer said that Viviscal "reduced my hair loss significantly." They added: "I purchased this after noticing significant hair loss after a very stressful period in my life. I didn't expect it to regrow my hair, but I hoped at least it would stop my hair loss. It has stopped the hair loss, and I am noticing hair regrowth after three months of usage."

Of course, it's important to point out that hair loss is a complex phenomenon, and it's difficult to guarantee that any supplement will help. Still, Goldenberg says, supplements can be a part of a larger treatment plan: "Supplements are one of the tools we use to treat thinning hair, mainly androgenetic alopecia and telegen effluvium." (That's a fancy way to say hair loss and shedding.) Golderberg typically recommends that patients use supplements as part of a larger treatment regimen that includes things like platelet-rich plasma injections and topical minoxidil.

Again, any remedies should be pursued with the guidance of a dermatologist. "There are many currently available therapies that are helpful to slow down and even reverse hair loss," the good doctor says. "But don’t wait. Once follicles are gone, it’s very difficult to bring them back."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon style and beauty deals? Check these out:

Beauty and wellness

XSoul IPL Hair Remover $100 $200 Save $100 See at Amazon

iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer $18 $40 Save $22 with coupon See at Amazon

CosRx Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence $14 $25 Save $11 See at Amazon

CeraVe Eye Repair Cream $14 $20 Save $6 See at Amazon

Nicebay Hair Straightener Brush $36 $134 Save $98 with coupon See at Amazon

Nicebay Hair Dryer Brush $66 $200 Save $134 See at Amazon

Style

Iuga Fleece-Lined Leggings $25 $40 Save $14 with coupon See at Amazon

FYC Wool Socks, 5-Pair $11 $30 Save $19 See at Amazon

Dr. Frederick's Original Moisturizing Heel Socks, 2-Pair $14 $15 Save $1 See at Amazon

Gloria Vanderbilt High-Rise Tapered Jeans $19 $48 Save $29 See at Amazon

Dearfoams Fireside Sydney Shearling Scuff Slipper $50 $89 Save $39 See at Amazon

Weerti Thermal Underwear $27 $40 Save $13 See at Amazon