Things to do in Wichita Falls over Memorial Day weekend

Before Memorial Day of remembrance on Monday, May 27, area high-school students and their parents will be making memories of their own when those new graduates cross the stage for their diplomas over the weekend.

Wichita Falls High School seniors march into Memorial Stadium as shown in this June 5, 2020, file photo.

Thursday, May 23

Last day of public school

Wichita Falls High School graduation ceremony: 8 p.m. at Memorial Stadium

Music Saved My Life Showcase and Album Release Party: 6 p.m. at The Forum, 2120 Speedway Ave., sponsored by the Arts Council

Moon Market: 6-9 p.m. at the Downtown Wichita Falls Farmers Market, 713 Ohio Ave.

Hirschi High School seniors graduate June 6, 2020, at Memorial Stadium.

Friday, May 24

Hirschi High School graduation ceremony: 8 p.m. at Memorial Stadium

Teacher planning day

28 th Annual Crime Stoppers Golf Tournament: 1 p.m. at Weeks Park Champions Course, 4400 Lake Park Dr.

Take It Outside, a Community Picnic Series: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Park Central, 815 Scott Ave.

“Trolls Band Together,” a free movie: 8:30 p.m. at the downtown Farmers Market, 713 Ohio Ave.

YMCA Parents Night Out: 6:30 p.m. at 5001 Bartley Drive

Martial Arts Day Camp, Warriors Way Martial Arts Academy. www.warriorswaytx.com

Iron Horse Pub: Gamma Goblin, featuring Ester Shank & Modern Cynics, 8:30 p.m. at 615 Eighth St.

Rider High School students receive their diplomas during their graduation ceremony at Memorial Stadium as shown by this June 4, 2020, file photo.

Saturday, May 25

Splash Day at Lucy Park swimming pool, noon to 6 p.m.

Rider High School graduation ceremony: 9 a.m. at Memorial Stadium

Nature Tots, Itsy Bitsy Spider: Ages 2-6), 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the River Bend Nature Center, 2200 Third St.

Insect Investigators: Kindergarten-eighth grade, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 2200 Third St.

Mommy & Me: Weather, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Crashworks Steam Studio & Makerspace, 900 Indiana Ave. www.crashworkswf.com

Lego League: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Crashworks Steam Studio & Markerspace, 900 Indiana Ave. www.crashworkswf.com

RRHD Veterans Benefit Cookout: 11 a.m. 4514 Northwest Freeway. 940-264-7743

Eastlawn Memorial Service: Noon at Eastlawn Memorial Cemetery, Farm-to-Market Road 369 and Bacon Switch Road

Downtown Wichita Falls Farmers Market: 9 a.m.-1 p.m., 713 Ohio Ave.

Wichita Falls Farmers Market: 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 807 Austin St.

Racing, all classes, 2 heats: 6 p.m. at Texoma Speedway, 7567 Seymour Highway

Iron Horse Pub: Black River, 9 p.m. at 615 8 th St.

Legends Roadhouse: Justin Penter, 8 p.m. at 3305 Sheppard Access Rd.

The Deep End: Dodgeball tournament to buy kids shoes, 4 p.m. at 5120 Greenbriar

Dozens of people went to the Wichita County Cemetery in remembrance of fallen veterans May 27, 2019, for Memorial Day.

Monday, May 27

Memorial Day: Government buildings and banks closed

Memorial Day Ceremony: 8 a.m. at the Wichita County Cemetery, 1001 30th St.

Memorial Day Flow for Base Camp Lindsey, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 2301 Midwestern Parkway

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Things to do in Wichita Falls over Memorial Day weekend