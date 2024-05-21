Things to do in Wichita Falls over Memorial Day weekend
Before Memorial Day of remembrance on Monday, May 27, area high-school students and their parents will be making memories of their own when those new graduates cross the stage for their diplomas over the weekend.
Thursday, May 23
Last day of public school
Wichita Falls High School graduation ceremony: 8 p.m. at Memorial Stadium
Music Saved My Life Showcase and Album Release Party: 6 p.m. at The Forum, 2120 Speedway Ave., sponsored by the Arts Council
Moon Market: 6-9 p.m. at the Downtown Wichita Falls Farmers Market, 713 Ohio Ave.
Friday, May 24
Hirschi High School graduation ceremony: 8 p.m. at Memorial Stadium
Teacher planning day
28th Annual Crime Stoppers Golf Tournament: 1 p.m. at Weeks Park Champions Course, 4400 Lake Park Dr.
Take It Outside, a Community Picnic Series: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Park Central, 815 Scott Ave.
“Trolls Band Together,” a free movie: 8:30 p.m. at the downtown Farmers Market, 713 Ohio Ave.
YMCA Parents Night Out: 6:30 p.m. at 5001 Bartley Drive
Martial Arts Day Camp, Warriors Way Martial Arts Academy. www.warriorswaytx.com
Iron Horse Pub: Gamma Goblin, featuring Ester Shank & Modern Cynics, 8:30 p.m. at 615 Eighth St.
Saturday, May 25
Splash Day at Lucy Park swimming pool, noon to 6 p.m.
Rider High School graduation ceremony: 9 a.m. at Memorial Stadium
Nature Tots, Itsy Bitsy Spider: Ages 2-6), 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the River Bend Nature Center, 2200 Third St.
Insect Investigators: Kindergarten-eighth grade, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 2200 Third St.
Mommy & Me: Weather, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Crashworks Steam Studio & Makerspace, 900 Indiana Ave. www.crashworkswf.com
Lego League: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Crashworks Steam Studio & Markerspace, 900 Indiana Ave. www.crashworkswf.com
RRHD Veterans Benefit Cookout: 11 a.m. 4514 Northwest Freeway. 940-264-7743
Eastlawn Memorial Service: Noon at Eastlawn Memorial Cemetery, Farm-to-Market Road 369 and Bacon Switch Road
Downtown Wichita Falls Farmers Market: 9 a.m.-1 p.m., 713 Ohio Ave.
Wichita Falls Farmers Market: 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 807 Austin St.
Racing, all classes, 2 heats: 6 p.m. at Texoma Speedway, 7567 Seymour Highway
Iron Horse Pub: Black River, 9 p.m. at 615 8th St.
Legends Roadhouse: Justin Penter, 8 p.m. at 3305 Sheppard Access Rd.
The Deep End: Dodgeball tournament to buy kids shoes, 4 p.m. at 5120 Greenbriar
Monday, May 27
Memorial Day: Government buildings and banks closed
Memorial Day Ceremony: 8 a.m. at the Wichita County Cemetery, 1001 30th St.
Memorial Day Flow for Base Camp Lindsey, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 2301 Midwestern Parkway
This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Things to do in Wichita Falls over Memorial Day weekend