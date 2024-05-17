Things to do this weekend: Pirate picnic, bluegrass festival, pottery class

(WHTM) – Spring is in full swing and there are a ton of events in Central Pennsylvania this weekend to enjoy the warmer weather.

From live music, to a pirate show to bluegrass and brew festivals there is something for everyone to do this weekend in the Midstate.

Harrisburg area

25th Annual Kite Festival – Camp Hill Borough and The Keystone Kites are hosting their annual kite festival on Sunday, May 19 at Fiala Fields from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The event is free to attend and features a kite-making station, a homemade kite contest, and a DJ.

WITF Kids’ Night Out – WITF is holding a kids’ party for ages 6-12 on Friday, May 17 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. There will be a STEAM project, a pizza party, and healthy snacks. Cost is $20 per child. This is a recurring event and occurs every third Friday of the month.

Sunshine & Sangrias – SpringGate will be holding this event from Friday, May 17 – Sunday, May 19. It will feature live music, food trucks, and of course sangrias. No tickets are required.

Plein Air Art Walk – The Downtown Camp Hill Association will host their fourth annual Plein Air Art Walk on Saturday, May 18 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. The event will feature 30+ Plein Air artists, a quick draw competition, shopping, dining, yard games, live music, beer gardens, and more.

Hershey area

Sugar Mountain at Englewood Brewing – Sugar Mountain will be “celebrating the genius of Neil Young” as part of the Englewood Concerts series on Saturday, May 18 from 8-10 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance and $35 the day of the show.

Hershey Bears Calder Cup Playoffs – The Hershey Bears will take on the Hartford Wolf Pack in game 2 of the Atlantic Division Finals on Saturday, May 18 at 7 p.m. at the GIANT Center.

Susquehanna Iris Society Show – Hershey Gardens will host the Susquehanna Iris Society for their show on Saturday, May 18 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admittance to the show is included in general admission.

Carlisle area

Williams Grove Historical Steam Engine Association Spring Show – The Spring Show will feature tractor parades, tractor pulls, crafts and other vendors, kids’ activities, a car show, train rides, a chili cook-off, food trucks, live music and more. The show will take place on Saturday, May 18 and Sunday, May 19.

Comedy Night – Castlerigg Wine Shop is hosting a comedy & wine night for free on Saturday, May 18 from 7:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Gettysburg area

Gettysburg Bluegrass Festival – Granite Hill Camping Resort is hosting the Gettysburg Bluegrass Festival starting Saturday, May 18 until Tuesday, May 21. The festival features lots of live music, workshops from artists, meet and greets, food trucks and craft vendors. Festival goers can also partake in the resort’s other activities such as fishing, swimming, mini-golf and horseshoes.

Pirate Picnic – Gettysburg Picnics presents A Pirate Picnic with East Coast Pirate Entertainment. Kids can enjoy the show, meet members of the crew, and play games. The cost is $40 per child.

Slab Mug Pottery Class – Adams County Winery is hosting Under The Horizon on Saturday, May 18 from 2:30-4:30 p.m. for a “create your own mug” workshop. No experience is required.

Lancaster area

Springfest at Nissley Vineyards – Nislley Vineyards will hold a free Springfest for all ages on Saturday, May 18 from 12-6 p.m. Enjoy wine, wine slushies, local craft beer, lawn games, local vendors and food trucks.

Trailside Market Marietta starts – This Saturday, May 18 is the first market of the season for the Trailside Market in Marietta. Shop from local vendors for baked goods, crafts and more from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. The market will run every Saturday until September 28.

Marietta Day – Marietta Day, a large community yard sale featuring artisans and food trucks will take place on Sunday, May 19 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

The Baron Brew Fest in Manheim – The 2nd annual Baron Brew Fest will be held on Saturday, May 18 from 3-6 p.m. in Market Square in Manheim. There will be a variety of local beer, wine, cider, mead and spirits available to sample and purchase as well as food vendors.

Spring Fling at Pocket Books – From Saturday, May 18 at 10 a.m. to Sunday, May 19 at 7 p.m. Pocket Books will be celebrating spring with plant swaps, porch books sales, a special story time and craft, BYO shirt tie die, a flower crown workshop and a book talk and signing with Jenna Voris.

Lebanon area

35th Annual Union Canal Day – On Saturday, May 18 from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. the Friends of Union Canal Tunnel Park will hold Canal Day. Visit vendors and food trucks and take a narrated tour through the oldest transportation tunnel in the United States. $5 per car.

Medium at The Vineyard at Hershey – On Saturday, May 18 from 5 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Medium Justin Schmoyer will be at the vineyard.

Beast of the East Truck & Tractor Pulls – The truck and tractor pulls will take place at the Lebanon Expo Center on Saturday, May 18.

