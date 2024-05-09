Things to do for Mother’s Day in Miami

Miami is all about nightlife, restaurants and beach scene. As Florida’s second largest city behind Jacksonville, its vibrant culture is versatile for young adults, families, and tourists. One of the advantages of living in Miami is that there are so many restaurants and activities that cater to multiple groups.

Besides buying mom the perfect home gift or for the beauty-lover mom a gift from our beauty gift guide, mom deserves a whole day out! So it’s time to start planning a special day for our moms. You can’t go wrong doing her favorite activities in Miami. After all, quality time is one of the best gifts you can give her. Whatever you decide, she’ll love her special day for sure, but in case you need ideas we’ve put together the idea deal for moms in Miami this Sunday.

Kick Off The Day With Yoga or Pilates

A stock image shows a woman in a warrior yoga pose.

If your mom is the ultimate yogi or pilates girlie, start the Mother’s Day celebration off with an early morning class. Pack your yoga mats in the car and do a yoga session on the beach. Head over to some of the top pilates classes in the city at studios like Miami Pilates Company or The Pilates Place. The best thing about doing these sessions early in the morning is that you still have plenty of time to continue the Mother’s Day celebration.

Head Over To Brunch or Lunch

Mothers day Brunch restaurant invitation concept. Various Moms Womans Day Menu background, with traditional breakfast and lunch food and drink set, with flowers on sunny pink background

Miami is like a haven for brunch and lunch spots. After your morning exercise session, shower and head over to brunch to celebrate your mom. If she hasn’t already picked out a favorite spot to eat at, there are so many options and cuisines to choose from. For a soul food brunch, check out Rosie’s for classic shrimp and grits, lemon ricotta pancakes, chicken and waffles, and more.

For a gorgeous waterfront view of the city, Rusty Pelican offers a cultural blend of sushi, seafood brunch and lunch dishes, birria dishes, and many more gems on the menu. For coffee, brunch and classic French pastries, Bon Bouquet Cafe is the perfect spot. Not only do they have a variety of sweet and savory options, but as you enter the restaurant you’re greeted with gorgeous yellow and orange flowers, which make for the perfect Mother’s Day aesthetic.

Stroll Through the Botanical Gardens

Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden

Take a walk through a tropical botanical garden for the perfect Mother’s Day event. Fairchild Tropical Botanical Garden is hosting a Mother’s Day celebration on Sunday, May 12 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Along with getting to look at all of the beautiful flowers and plants, they will host multiple events including a paper flower activity, a mimosa bar, live music, showcases, and vendors to shop from.

Pamper Mom at the Spa

Woman is lying in bed in beauty salon and waiting for treatments

After a lovely afternoon in the botanical gardens, pamper your mom at the spa. After all, she deserves a massage or two on her special day. For a luxurious spa experience, Miami has so many places to choose from. If you’re looking to relax at a resort spa, opt for places like The Palms Aveda Spa or Lapis, The Spa at Fontainebleau, both located inside of large resorts. For unique spa packages, you can’t go wrong with a spa day at The Mandarin Oriental or The Spa at the Miami Beach Edition.

Time for Dinner and Dessert

I’m sure you’re probably hungry after your relaxing spa time. Experience paradise at Joia Beach Restaurant and Beach Club, where you’ll enjoy European-inspired cuisine right on the beach. For fashion enthusiasts, you’ll love dinner at Gianni’s Restaurant at the Former Versace Mansion. Offering a luxury dining experience, the menu has different types of pasta, steak, and seafood to choose from. For chill and budget-friendly dinner spots, Cote Korean Steakhouse and Paperfish Sushi are great options.

Celebrate Your Mom

Once you arrive home after a long day of fun and quality time, present your Mother’s Day gift to your mom as the grand finale of the day. For gift ideas, you can’t go wrong with a basket full of her favorite things, a gift card, flowers, or a heartfelt letter. For gift baskets, a skincare or makeup basket is always a good idea. If your mom is a coffee or matcha fan, make a basket with mugs, coffee, syrups and other drink-related items. Struggling on how to give her a gift card? We’ve created Mother’s Day shopping gifts guides for you. And remember, no mother’s day is complete with a beautiful bouquet of flowers.