Things to do in Green Bay this weekend: Celebrate De Pere, Saturday Farmers Market

GREEN BAY - The summer season is almost upon us in the Green Bay area. Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start of summer for some.

Annual summer events are coming back starting this weekend in greater Green Bay. Here's a list of some events happening this weekend to celebrate the return of the summer season and more.

The Saturday Farmers Market in downtown Green Bay on July 29, 2017.

Saturday Farmers Market comes back

The farmers market in downtown Green Bay starts back up again for the summer season on Saturday. More than 100 vendors will be on South Washington and Doty streets with vegetables, meats, cheese, flowers, and more.

It runs from 7 a.m. to noon on Saturdays through Oct. 26. More information is at downtowngreenbay.com.

USA Luge recruiting

The USA Luge athlete recruitment tour will be stopping in Ashwaubenon in search of the newest young athletes ages 10 to 13 to join the USA Luge Junior Development Team. Those interested need to register for a one- two- or three-hour clinic. Register by phone at 1-800-USA-LUGE, or register online at usaluge.org. All events are free and everyone gets a White Castle USA Luge Slider Search T-Shirt for attending.

The recruiters will be in Ashwaubenon Saturday and Sunday. The event will be from 9-11 a.m., 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and noon-4 p.m. on Centennial Street between South Ridge Road and Allied Street .

Celebrate De Pere

Kick off summer with the annual celebration at Voyageur Park, 100 William St. Enjoy the outdoor festival with a car show, fishing tournament, live music, parade, kids rides, and fireworks.

Tickets are $5 at the main gate or in advance at Community First Credit Union branches in De Pere, Bellevue, and Howard. The festival is 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday. More information is at celebratedepere.com. Fireworks will be Sunday night.

Barnyard Bazaar in De Pere

Check out the Barnyard Bazaar vendor fair nestled inside an outdoor barn with the Happy Tribe Homestead's farm. Try freshly baked bread, handmade crafts, plant starts for gardening, canned goods and more. Bring the kids to meet the goats, chickens, and ducks roaming around.

The fair is 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at W342 Hansen Road, town of Oneida. More information is on Facebook.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Things to do in Green Bay this weekend: Celebrate De Pere, farmers market