Things to do in Des Moines this weekend include Fiber Festival of Perry, garage sales

Pam Septer and Erica Danielson, both of Adel, check out a crocheted heart at the Hooked by Elizabeth booth during the Fiber Festival of Perry on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at the Hotel Pattee.

May Sip & Shop

4-7 p.m. Friday, May 10 at Perry businesses.

Enjoy an after-hours shopping experience at Perry Businesses on Friday, May 10. Shop warm-weather apparel, décor, gifts and more while sipping complimentary refreshments at each location! Refreshments and in-store offerings vary per location. Participating businesses include Backward's Boutique, Ben's Five and Dime, Betsy Peterson Designs, Blonde Sisters Boutique, Mary Rose Collective, Perry Flowers by Donna Jean and Susie's Shop. Find more information on the Perry Chamber's Facebook page.

Annual Plant Sale and Van Meter City-Wide Garage Sales

8 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday, May 11 at City Maintenance Building (behind Casey's), 700 Debra Dr., Van Meter.

The Van Meter Parks and Rec Department will host its annual plant sale on Saturday, May 11. The event will feature a variety of hanging baskets, porch pots, accent plants and more. Cash, check, credit/debit and Venmo will be accepted. All proceeds will go back to the community to fund events like the annual Easter egg hunt, Yoga in the Park, Halloween festivities and more. While you're out and about, be sure to wander around town and check out the garage sales throughout the city. Look for a list of sales on the City of Van Meter's Facebook page. Pick up a list of locations at City Hall this week or at Casey's on Saturday.

Mother's Day Weekend Hike

10-11 a.m. Saturday, May 11 at Voas Nature Area.

Let’s celebrate the moms of our world with a hike at Voas Nature Area! On the Saturday morning of Mother's Day Weekend, we'll take a walk and discuss how some wild mothers take care of their own young. Registration is required through DCCB's Eventbrite page.

Fiber Festival of Perry

10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday, May 11 at Hotel Pattee.

This year's Fiber Festival of Perry will include three beginner classes, including Beginning Drop Spindle, Beginner Knitting, and 2D Needle Felting. Tickets are available at www.atelierat1109.com. Visit the Hotel Pattee for our amazing selection of local vendors that will have yarns, spinning wheels, drop spindles, woven and knit goods, fiber arts supplies and so much more for sale. Plus view quilts and learn from the members of the Perry Piecemakers Quilt Guild in lower level as well as demonstrations by the Des Moines Weavers and Spinners Guild in the Courtyard Cafe. Twisted Sunset Sisters Fiber Mill will host an open house from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. on May 11. Swing by 1118 W 3rd St. in Perry and see how fluff becomes yarn. Atelier at 1109 artists have created a yarn bomb display in Soumas Court in downtown Perry. This display not only includes the annual light posts decorated in new handknit wrappings, but an approximate 14 feet x 14 feet crocheted display and numerous themed fiber pieces throughout Soumas Court to go along with this year's theme, Alice in Fiberland.

Scan and Collect Day

1 p.m. Saturday, May 11 at Carnegie Library Museum.

Do you have old photos or historical materials that should not be lost forever? Bring items to donate or bring photos and the Perry Iowa Historical Society will scan them that day and return them to you. Help us save Perry's history.

Mother's Day Brunch at Pattee Cafe

9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Sunday, May 12 at Pattee Cafe.

Mother’s Day is right around the corner. Treat Mom to a specially created brunch including four different Chef stations at the Pattee Cafe. Reserve your table by calling (515)465-3511.

Mother's Day Brunch at Perry Elks Lodge

10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Sunday, May 12 at Perry Elks Lodge.

The Perry Elks will host a Mother's Day brunch on Sunday, May 12. The event is open to the public. The menu includes pancakes, eggs, egg casseroles, bacon, sausage, ham, biscuits & gravy, pork loin, cheesy potatoes, green beans, rolls, milk, juice, tea, coffee and many, many desserts. Moms will receive a free mimosa and a special gift. A full cash bar will be available. The cost is $25 for adults, $10 for children 12 and under and free for children two and under. Reservations are recommended by calling Steve at 515-490-6257, Diane at 515-971-4296 or the lodge at 515-465-3791, mailbox option #4.

Wall of Witnesses Nominations

Saturday, May 15.

Hometown Heritage is taking nominations for the 2024 Wall of Witnesses. Nomination forms can be picked up at the Carnegie Library Museum or online at hometownheritage.org/wall-of-witnesses-nomination.html. The deadline for new nominations is May 15. The new nominees will be considered together with nominees from previous years. The 2024 unveiling ceremony is planned for September 2024.

Job Fair

12-5 p.m. Thursday, May 16 at National Guard Armory, 2930 Willis Ave., Perry.

IowaWORKS and PerryNext will be hosting a large job fair on Thursday, May 16 at the National Guard Armory for the community of Perry and the impacted Tyson employees. Nearly 100 employers will be on hand looking to hire employees. This event is free and open to the public. If you require a reasonable accommodation in order to participate in the event, contact Sara Bath by May 10 at sara.bath@iwd.iowa.gov.

Dallas Center Poppy Distribution

9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Friday, May 17 and 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. Saturday, May 18 at Dallas Center post office, Casey's, Board & Batten, Korner Kone Eats N' Treats, Legion Hall.

During the month of May, the Dallas Center Legion Auxiliary distributes red paper poppies that are a reminder of the sacrifice our service men and women have made for our country. The poppies that will be distributed in Dallas Center are handmade by disabled veterans living in Iowa. Poppies will be given to any individuals who want to wear or display their poppy “to honor the fallen and support the living who have worn the uniform.” If any individual feels inclined to, the auxiliary will collect donations that are used to support disabled veterans living in Iowa. Volunteers will be distributing paper poppies outside the Dallas Center post office and Casey's. Poppies will also be available inside Board & Batten, LLC and at Korner Kone Eats N' Treats. Members of the Dallas Center Legion and the Auxiliary will be present at the Legion Hall with cards to sign for veterans, coloring pages for kids, poppies to pass out and membership information for both organizations.

Waukee Firefighters Association Pancake Breakfast

7-11 a.m. Saturday, May 18 at Waukee Public Safety Building.

Come to the Waukee Public Safety Building for pancakes, fire truck rides and inflatables on Saturday, May 18. Remember to bring $5 for pancakes and non-perishable food items for the local food pantry. Kids 4 and under eat free.

Mobile Food Pantry

8:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 18 at Crossroads Church, Perry.

Crossroads Church will host a mobile food pantry from 8:30-10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 18.

PerryNext Panel Discussion

5:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 22 at La Poste.

The panel will be moderated by Dr. Tom Burkgren, Perry leader and subject matter expert in agricultural economics and community development. This discussion will focus on the following key topics:. Pork Industry Update, PerryNext Response, Addressing Workforce Issues, Community Resources and Business Attraction and Marketing Efforts. The community is encouraged to attend this informative panel discussion to learn about efforts addressing the upcoming closure of the Perry Tyson plant.

Thankful Band Jazz Trio

1: 30 p.m. Friday, May 31 at Woodward United Methodist Church, 108 W 5th St., Woodward.

The Woodward Public Library will sponsor The Thankful Band on Friday, May 31. Founded out of the prolific and prodigious Iowa jazz scene, fun and upbeat group The Thankful Band is a piano-based trio made up of some of Iowa’s finest jazz musicians. Drummer Chris Clausen, bassist Bridget Shoemaker, and pianist Nick Rueckert play a variety of styles and songs that traverse the history of jazz from the 1920s to now. With over 25 years combined professional recording and gigging experience, this accomplished group of musicians aims to spread a jazz message of positivity and good vibes wherever they play.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Things to do in Dallas County this weekend, May 10-12