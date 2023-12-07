These wildly popular Walmart holiday deals are $50 or less — score headphones for 70% off, an $18 vacuum and more

If you’re feeling the stress of the holiday season starting to creep in, don’t worry. There’s still time to get your shopping done with plenty of sales to boot. We've teamed up with Walmart for our 30 Days of Deals campaign to help you find the best deals on gifts for everyone on your holiday shopping list.

Today, we've picked practical presents — think cozy slippers, noise-cancelling headphones, an ionic hair dryer and more— that your recipient will make use of all year long. Plus, you can't beat these prices. All of our gift ideas are $50 or less. With prices so low, you can pick up one for yourself too. Don't wait, though: If you see an item you love, jump on the savings now. These Walmart favorites are selling out fast!

1. Score noise-cancelling headphones for nearly 70% off.

Walmart Vilinice Noise-Cancelling Headphones $28 $100 Save $72 Whether you’re gifting to yourself to use while working out or giving to a loved one who loves music, these Bluetooth headphones offer tons of comfort with memory foam cushions and skin-friendly leather. They'll completely transport you into your favorite audiobooks, music and podcasts thanks to their sound-enhancing technology. Other perks: The adjustable earcups swivel a full 90 degrees to fit all ear shapes, plus the headphones act as a microphone, so they’re ideal for remote workers or anyone who just wants to chat as they go about their day. No wonder they're a Walmart bestseller! Oh, have we mentioned they're nearly 70% off? One reviewer called these headphones “surprisingly awesome,” noting: “Very comfortable earpads — they really do swivel around like in the description. They're lightweight and fit snug on the head, so you can do chores and they don't slip around.” $28 at Walmart

2. Give an alternative to the pricey Dyson hair dryer — just $35.

Walmart Nexpure Iconic Hair Dryer $35 $120 Save $85 In the world of hair dryers, the Dyson Supersonic is considered the gold standard. But it comes with a $430 price tag, putting it out of reach for most people. However, there's an alternative on sale for $35 that shoppers swear holds its own against the mighty Supersonic. It's from the folks at Nexpure, and it belongs in your cart, pronto. This dryer offers a lot of perks to help you get a sleek, salon-worthy blowout. For starters, it uses ionic technology to reduce frizz and ramp up the shine as it dries, giving you a smooth look. It also boasts a whopping 1,800 watts of power to help you get the level of wind power you want. "Better than a Dyson," raved a fan. "... The Dyson is so heavy compared to this one. My hair actually dries faster and it is so much softer. It is also not as loud as a Dyson. The magnetic attachments are great." $35 at Walmart

3. Keep tootsies warm with cozy slippers, now over 50% off.

Walmart LongBay Women's Chenille Knit Cozy Boots Slippers $24 $52 Save $28 With an interior covered in fluffy plush fleece that's tootsie-friendly, these boot-style slippers will keep you warm all winter long. They're also padded with layers of memory foam that mold to your feet, while the supportive insole keeps your dogs from barking after a long day. The subtle scrunching across the shin is an added touch. Available in four colors including black, gray, pink and red. "My daughter got me these as an early Christmas present and I absolutely love how soft and warm they are! The hard soles are great if I have to run out with the garbage or my pups. The sizing is perfect too," said a thrilled slipper wearer. $24 at Walmart

4. Upgrade their kitchen with a stylish dinner solution.

Walmart Beautiful by Drew Barrymore Ceramic Non-Stick Sauté Pan, 5.5-Quart $50 $60 Save $10 There may be too many cooks in the kitchen come holiday time but there definitely won’t be too many pans if you add this beauty to your collection. Not only is the non-stick sauté pan a treat to look at, but it’s also ideal for anyone looking for a non-toxic cooking solution — its non-stick coating is PTFE, PFOA and PFOS-free all while being oven-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. The pot includes a flat die-cast lid, plus it is dishwasher-safe and compatible with all stovetops, including conduction. “I’m obsessed with the cream and gold Beautiful kitchenware line so when I saw this cookware come out I had to get it,” raved a proud pan owner. “The pan is so beautiful in person and it also cleans up really well. Highly recommended.” $50 at Walmart

5. A vacuum for only $18? Yes, please.

Walmart Black + Decker 3-in-1 Lightweight Corded Upright and Handheld Vacuum $18 $40 Save $22 Can’t decide between an upright or a handheld vacuum? Now you don’t have to — for only $18, this lightweight corded Black + Decker vacuum is perfect for stashing any place you need a quick tidy. Think your home office, kids' room, college dorm, mudroom or even the car. It’s super lightweight and includes both a crevice tool and brush attachment to clean a variety of surfaces, plus integrated LED lights to help you reach hard-to-see locations. The quick-release handle easily converts the stick vacuum into a handheld version and a washable HEPA filter ensures there’s no end to its cleaning abilities. "I love this vacuum!" wrote a happy cleaner. "... It's very lightweight and moves easily over the carpet. The ability to vacuum under the bottom edges of furniture is so helpful. I also used it on the linoleum and it really picked up everything that was on the floor." $18 at Walmart

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

